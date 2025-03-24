New Zealand's Michael Boxall scores the opening goal, against New Caledonia in the Fifa World Cup 2026 - OFC Qualifiers Final at Eden Park. Photo / Photosport
Goalscoring heroes don’t come much more unlikely than Michael Boxall. Across 54 previous international appearances - going way back to his 2011 debut - the veteran All Whites centre back had never found the net for his country.
But there he was, last night, finding the moment that mattered, as he rose above the pack at a corner to nod home from close range in the 61st minute.
Whilst perhaps not having the gravitas of Rory Fallon’s unforgettable intervention against Bahrain in 2009, it will be fondly remembered in New Zealand football history, as the spark for their eventual 3-0 victory over New Caledonia.
On a tense night at Eden Park, not much was going to plan.
The All Whites lacked fluidity in the first half, unable to create space in the final third against a compressed and well organised defence. There were chances – especially from set pieces – but they were denied by some fabulous defending, along with a lack of accuracy on the final play. There was more thrust after halftime – but still no breakthrough – before the shock of Chris Wood’s withdrawal, as he limped off with injury after 54 minutes.
Substitute Francis de Vries got the signal from Libby Cacace to take it and headed over to that quadrant. After a couple of deep breaths, his delivery was spot on, allowing Boxall to outleap defenders at the far post for an emphatic finish.
“We’ve waited a long time for Boxy,” said Bazeley. “It was an amazing moment. For him to do that for the first time for us in this big game, when there’s that little bit of pressure. I felt like it was always building and coming, but ultimately we still need somebody to have a moment and Boxy had a moment.”
Boxall, who made his debut almost 14 years ago this week and experienced the playoffs against Peru (2017) and Costa Rica (2022) admitted the feeling was one to savour.
“It was harder to miss from a yard or two out than score,” said Boxall. “So, yeah, a bit of relief and just to see everyone’s reaction in front of that stand was pretty cool.”
The team celebrated wildly behind the goal, with the substitutes bounding over to join in. The corner routine had been planned –
“We have been targeting that back post area” – and was well executed, thanks to the precision of the cross from de Vries.
“He’s got a wand of the left foot,” said Boxall. “He delivers quality.”
The 36-year-old was happy to get off the mark.
“It took a long ass time – but I got there,” he said. But Boxall was more satisfied about contributing massively to the result, in a tougher than expected match.
“We were a little bit frustrated [at halftime],” he said.
“New Caledonia did a great job of defending and they’re pretty nifty on the counter, when we gave them a little bit of space. We were trying to do things a bit too pretty in that first half and they did a good job, sitting low.”
Boxall’s goal broke the levee, before Kosta Barbarouses (66th minute) and Elijah Just (80th minute) added the final flourish. With the assignment safely navigated, the Mount Albert Grammar School product was left to reflect on what it means.
“It’s just when you see all the young players because looking back to when we were in Doha (2022) and the heartbreak on all of their faces it was a tough one to swallow,” said Boxall.
“So to know that we’re there [is special] and we’ve got a tough 15 months ahead of us, to make New Zealanders proud when we’re at the World Cup.”