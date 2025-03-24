“It’s not great when you’re drawing nil-nil and you captain and your goal scorer, a Premier League goal scorer, has to go off,” admitted All Whites coach Darren Bazeley.

“It does go, ‘Okay, surely not one of those nights’.”

At the same stage, New Caledonia had lifted in confidence, as the game began to open up, before the All Whites won a corner on the hour mark.

Substitute Francis de Vries got the signal from Libby Cacace to take it and headed over to that quadrant. After a couple of deep breaths, his delivery was spot on, allowing Boxall to outleap defenders at the far post for an emphatic finish.

“We’ve waited a long time for Boxy,” said Bazeley. “It was an amazing moment. For him to do that for the first time for us in this big game, when there’s that little bit of pressure. I felt like it was always building and coming, but ultimately we still need somebody to have a moment and Boxy had a moment.”

Boxall, who made his debut almost 14 years ago this week and experienced the playoffs against Peru (2017) and Costa Rica (2022) admitted the feeling was one to savour.

“It was harder to miss from a yard or two out than score,” said Boxall. “So, yeah, a bit of relief and just to see everyone’s reaction in front of that stand was pretty cool.”

New Zealand's Michael Boxall celebrates after he scored the opening goal against New Caledonia in the Fifa World Cup 2026 OFC Qualifiers final. Photo / Photosport

The team celebrated wildly behind the goal, with the substitutes bounding over to join in. The corner routine had been planned –

“We have been targeting that back post area” – and was well executed, thanks to the precision of the cross from de Vries.

“He’s got a wand of the left foot,” said Boxall. “He delivers quality.”

The 36-year-old was happy to get off the mark.

“It took a long ass time – but I got there,” he said. But Boxall was more satisfied about contributing massively to the result, in a tougher than expected match.

“We were a little bit frustrated [at halftime],” he said.

“New Caledonia did a great job of defending and they’re pretty nifty on the counter, when we gave them a little bit of space. We were trying to do things a bit too pretty in that first half and they did a good job, sitting low.”

Boxall’s goal broke the levee, before Kosta Barbarouses (66th minute) and Elijah Just (80th minute) added the final flourish. With the assignment safely navigated, the Mount Albert Grammar School product was left to reflect on what it means.

“It’s just when you see all the young players because looking back to when we were in Doha (2022) and the heartbreak on all of their faces it was a tough one to swallow,” said Boxall.

“So to know that we’re there [is special] and we’ve got a tough 15 months ahead of us, to make New Zealanders proud when we’re at the World Cup.”