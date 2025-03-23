Of course, we will never know. Darren Bazeley’s side might not be the finished product but they are the real deal.

This squad feels light years ahead of the 2013 New Zealand side that hadn’t been regenerated since the memorable 2010 campaign in South Africa and desperately missed Winston Reid (injured) and Ryan Nelsen (retired). Anthony Hudson’s team in 2017 were gritty and streetwise – and acquitted themselves well against Peru – but played a much more direct style.

The 2022 team under Danny Hay were an impressive outfit and played without luck against Costa Rica in Doha, an occasion that still haunts but this side have evolved further.

Chris Wood celebrates after scoring a goal against Fiji at Sky Stadium. Photo / Photosport

It starts, of course, with Chris Wood, in the form of his life. Off the back of his Nottingham Forest deeds, the 33-year-old has never been more confident, complete or clinical as a striker.

He has become a goal-scoring machine, with a raptor-like sense of where to be and how to execute. Put simply, Wood makes the most difficult job in football – scoring goals – look easy.

That was shown again on Friday night, with his early strike, which settled any nerves and deflated Fiji. Put aside the level of the opposition and look at the finish.

The run to find space, the anticipation and the ability to execute a difficult header, from a looping, deep cross, back across the goalkeeper. Wood also sets a great example. He always arrives ready to perform, never makes excuses and has high personal standards.

Then there is Liberato Cacace. At 24, already the best fullback in our history. A remarkable engine, intensely competitive and such a high ceiling. Those two set the bar for this squad but there are many more.

Marko Stamenic (23) isn’t the finished article but what an all-round midfield prospect. Sarpreet Singh (26), in the second phase of his career, brings undoubted X-factor. Tyler Bindon has just turned 20 and already has 80 matches for Reading behind him. Matt Garbett (22) offers thrust and attacking threat, while Joe Bell (25) is rediscovering the form that turned heads a few years ago. The list goes on. But for all their potential, this team have to complete the assignment.

“We have had a project for the last few years, building up to this World Cup cycle,” said Wood. “We are one game away from where we would like to be.”