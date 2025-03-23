There’s a little irony about the All Whites’ current situation, as they stand on the brink of qualifying for the 2026 Fifa World Cup.
At a time when they have arguably the most complete squad in their history, they also have the most straightforward path.
The All Whites will face New Caledonia on Monday at Eden Park, a culmination of a five-game sprint to find the Oceania champion. Monday’s winner – and New Zealand are massive favourites – will book their place at football’s biggest festival, with the Pacific confederation granted direct entry for the first time.
That new route has been the subject of much debate, given the Oceania representatives used to face an extra step, against an Asian, North American or South America team in the intercontinental playoffs. Those clashes – with Bahrain (2009), Mexico (2013), Peru (2017) and Costa Rica (2022) – were unique, special occasions, a quadrennial highlight that will be missed by many.
That feeling is exacerbated by the All Whites’ current level, as this team would be well equipped in that scenario. They would surely be a decent chance against the fifth-best team in Asia, or the fourth-ranked side from Concacaf?