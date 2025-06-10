Live updates of the Canadian Shield match between the All Whites and Ukraine.

This was the statement result the All Whites have been waiting for.

In their first match since qualifying for the 2026 Fifa World Cup, New Zealand have achieved one of their most impressive wins in recent years. They have beaten the Ivory Coast 1-0 in Toronto on Sunday, just the third victory over African opposition in their history. And this was a big scalp – against the current African champions – a team ranked inside the top 50 (41), well above the 86th-ranked All Whites.

The decisive goal came in the 41st minute through a brilliant Elijah Just strike, a sumptuous finish after Marko Stamenic’s threaded pass from a quick transition. It was a surprise – as Ivory Coast had looked much the more dangerous team – with New Zealand hanging on for long periods in the first half.

Considering the opposition, it was one of the best performances against a non-Oceania team in Darren Bazeley’s tenure, alongside draws with the Republic of Ireland and United States. And they did it without Chris Wood for most of the game, with the veteran Premier League striker restricted to a 10-minute cameo at the end.

It’s a huge boost, ahead of Wednesday’s match (9am) against Ukraine. There are high hopes for this Ivory Coast team, seen as their best in a decade. But New Zealand are out to make their own mark in the countdown to next June.

Such matches in neutral venues, at the end of long club seasons, can be difficult to assess, but there was a lot to like. The All Whites were defensively exceptional and well organised – Finn Surman was outstanding – while the offensive options improved in the second half.

There were four changes from the starting XI that beat New Caledonia 3-0 in March. Bill Tuiloma replaced the injured Tim Payne at right back while Surman and Just were preferred ahead of Michael Boxall and Matt Garbett respectively. Kosta Barbarouses was the other inclusion, with Wood’s workload being managed since the hip injury he suffered in March.

To say New Zealand’s opening goal came against the run of play would be an injustice to that football cliché. The All Whites had struggled to create much of note, while the African team had been dominant, carving out numerous opportunities. But a combination of tenacious defending and wasteful finishing kept the scoreline blank, until Just’s delightful goal.

It came after Joe Bell had won the ball near halfway, allowing Stamenic to run at a retreating defence. He produced a slide-rule pass for Just, with the Austrian-based winger managed an inch-perfect, angled finish just inside the far post. It was his eighth international goal and continued his rich run, scoring six in the last year. It was a shock to the Ivory Coast side and their large colourful support inside BMO Field.

They had the run of play, with their pace, movement and angles, while New Zealand were mostly shadow-boxing, unable to get much going. They tried to keep to their structure but were being stretched down both flanks, with Nicolas Pepe and Evann Guessannd prominent.

The All Whites were punished for some loose passing and Pepe had two early chances, with the second a volley just over the bar. Goalkeeper Max Crocombe had to make a strong save from Emmanuel Latte in the 15th minute, after a turnover from a New Zealand throw. Surman had to be alert to deny the same player, while another shot from Pepe went wide.

Ivory Coast should have taken the lead after 36 minutes, after neat interplay worked Pepe into space. But the Villareal winger’s shot was blocked by Surman, whose positioning was outstanding.

The second half was a tighter affair. Ivory Coast continued to push, while the All Whites were more enterprising. From their first corner – in the 60th minute – Tuiloma could have extended the lead but was unable to connect at the far post.

Soon afterwards, Bazeley made three changes, with Callan Elliott (for Tuiloma), Matt Garbett (Just) and Alex Rufer (Sarpreet Singh) introduced. Surman and Bindon were forced into more vital clearances.

Wood and Michael Boxall came on in the 80th minute, as New Zealand occasionally threatened on the break. The finale was tense – as Ivory Coast threw the kitchen sink – with Simon Adingra’s header hitting the post – but the All Whites hung on.

