All White star Ben Old on his future, after relegation of Saint-Etienne from Ligue 1

Michael Burgess
By
Senior Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

All Whites’ midfielder Ben Old makes a strong early impression at Saint Entienne, set to become the first Kiwi to start in France’s top division. Video / NZ Herald

All Whites midfielder Ben Old remains excited about his future at Saint-Etienne, despite the club’s relegation from the top tier of French football.

Old made history last season – becoming the first New Zealander to start a Ligue 1 match – and went on to make 13 appearances for

