Fellow defenders Bill Tuiloma and Callan Elliot are also named, with Tim Payne and Storm Roux unavailable, while goalkeeper Nik Tzanev replaces Oli Sail.

Finn Surman celebrates scoring for the All Whites. Photo / Photosport

Auckland FC duo Logan Rogerson and Jesse Randall are the other players to drop out.

With Cote d’Ivoire and Ukraine ranked No 41 and No 25 respectively in the Fifa rankings, Bazeley knows it will be a tough test.

“To face two top-50 sides, in a tournament situation, in one of the Fifa World Cup 2026 host venues is the perfect challenge for us,” said Bazeley.

“We have made a few changes to the squad from March, which gives us the opportunity to look at some different players in the environment.

“We want real competition for places heading into the World Cup and the door is open for everyone to stake their claim to be part of the squad in 2026.”

The All Whites will face Côte d’Ivoire on Sunday June 8 at 11am, followed by Ukraine on Wednesday June 11 at 9am (both NZT), with both games to be played in Toronto, a host city for the 2026 World Cup.

Canada also face Côte d’Ivoire and Ukraine in what is being billed as the Canadian Shield.

The tournament will award three points for a win, one point for a draw and two points for a shootout win, with all games going to penalties after the regulation 90 minutes.

The All Whites have also locked in matches against Poland and Norway in October.

As it stands, only Canada, Mexico, the USA, Iran, Japan, Argentina and New Zealand have confirmed their place at the expanded 48-team World Cup.

All Whites squad to face Côte d’Ivoire and Ukraine

Goalkeepers: Max Crocombe, Alex Paulsen, Nik Tzanev

Defenders: Tyler Bindon, Finn Surman, Bill Tuiloma, Michael Boxall, Liberato Cacace, Francis de Vries, Callan Elliot, Nando Pijnaker, Tommy Smith

Midfielders: Marko Stamenić, Matt Garbett, Joe Bell, Ben Old, Alex Rufer, Sarpreet Singh, Marko Stamenić

Forwards: Chris Wood, Kosta Barbarouses, Callum McCowatt, Ben Waine, Elijah Just

