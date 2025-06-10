Chris Wood celebrates a goal during Nottingham Forest's match against Brighton and Hove Albion on February 1. Photo / NurPhoto via AFP

Reflecting on the campaign, he said the away win over Liverpool in mid-September – Forest’s first success at Anfield since 1969 – was an early catalyst.

“[That showed] to everybody that this team can compete against the best and it just spiralled from there,” said Wood, who added that the six consecutive wins over the Christmas/New Year period were also pivotal.

The campaign took its toll – his busiest for eight seasons, across club and country commitments – so his workload is being managed carefully during the current Canadian Shield series. Wood only played the final 10 minutes of Sunday’s 1-0 win over Ivory Coast, though is likely to start against Ukraine on Wednesday (9am NZT).

“It’s been a long season and I can’t back it up like I used to when I was young,” said Wood. “I’ve just got to take care of the body because I want to be around for a long time.”

Wood also pointed out the benefits of giving others opportunities because “you never know who is going to be available” when the Fifa World Cup rolls around next year. But Wood is in a great space and particularly enjoying fatherhood, since he and wife Emma welcomed daughter Camille to the world in April.

“It’s very different,” said Wood. “Life has completely changed, most definitely, but it’s fantastic. And Mum and baby are doing extremely well, so I couldn’t ask for more.”

After the notable result against Ivory Coast – one of New Zealand’s best in recent years – most of the squad took in Ryan Fox’s triumph at the Canadian Open the following day, with Wood describing witnessing the five-hole playoff as both agonising and exhilarating.

“It was a lot more nervous watching than it is playing football,” laughed Wood. “You can’t control anything and seeing a fellow Kiwi doing so well was exciting. He’s done fantastically well and having that opportunity to be there and watch that bit of history was fantastic.”

New Zealand players celebrate World Cup qualification. Photo / Photosport

Wednesday’s match against Ukraine (ranked 25th in the world) will be another tough test for 86th-ranked New Zealand. But Wood hopes the team can take belief from toppling the African champions and produce another consistent performance.

“That’s the standard we need to set,” said Wood. “We can’t fall below that.”

Assistant coach Tony Readings confirmed there would be “a few changes” to the starting XI, to rotate the squad and build depth. He hopes they can be better in possession, while also improving their work in the final third.

“We know the more we get the ball in the box for people like Chris then we’re going to give ourselves more chances to score,” said Readings.

Michael Burgess has been a Sports Journalist for the New Zealand Herald since 2005, covering the Olympics, Fifa World Cups, and America’s Cup campaigns. He is a co-host of the Big League podcast.