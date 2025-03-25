Chris Wood believes the All Whites could achieve their stretch goal of qualifying for the knockout stages. Photo / Andrew Cornaga / Photosport

Chris Wood believes the All Whites are capable of something “very special” at next year’s Fifa World Cup.

The team completed their mission on Monday night – after a tense but ultimately emphatic 3-0 win over New Caledonia – to seal qualification to the global showpiece.

Now focus will gradually turn to their assignment at the 48-team event in North America, back among the big guns of world football. While there is a lot of work to do, Wood has no doubt the New Zealand team could achieve their stretch goal of qualifying for the knockout stages.

“We have been building towards these moments,” Wood told the Herald. “We still have to play extremely well, be very football savvy and maybe have a bit of luck with the draw we get but I don’t see why not. We’ve got a great squad and we’ve got to go in there with the belief of doing something special. The stage is set to achieve something great out there and we want to go one better than the 2010 team.”

But that’s the future. For now it about celebrating the moment and for Wood it was impossible to hide the elation. The All Whites striker hadn’t slept much – after team and family festivities, then an early call for media commitments on Tuesday morning – but it didn’t matter.