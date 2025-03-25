Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Football / Football World Cup

All Whites at Fifa World Cup 2026: Chris Wood, on ‘pure joy’ after 15 years of hurt and bittersweet night for striker

Michael Burgess
By
Senior Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Chris Wood believes the All Whites could achieve their stretch goal of qualifying for the knockout stages. Photo / Andrew Cornaga / Photosport

Chris Wood believes the All Whites could achieve their stretch goal of qualifying for the knockout stages. Photo / Andrew Cornaga / Photosport

Chris Wood believes the All Whites are capable of something “very special” at next year’s Fifa World Cup.

The team completed their mission on Monday night – after a tense but ultimately emphatic 3-0 win over New Caledonia – to seal qualification to the global showpiece.

Now focus will gradually turn to their assignment at the 48-team event in North America, back among the big guns of world football. While there is a lot of work to do, Wood has no doubt the New Zealand team could achieve their stretch goal of qualifying for the knockout stages.

“We have been building towards these moments,” Wood told the Herald. “We still have to play extremely well, be very football savvy and maybe have a bit of luck with the draw we get but I don’t see why not. We’ve got a great squad and we’ve got to go in there with the belief of doing something special. The stage is set to achieve something great out there and we want to go one better than the 2010 team.”

But that’s the future. For now it about celebrating the moment and for Wood it was impossible to hide the elation. The All Whites striker hadn’t slept much – after team and family festivities, then an early call for media commitments on Tuesday morning – but it didn’t matter.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“It’s just pure joy - it’s been a long time coming,” said Wood. “[We’ve been] wanting to get back here for a long, long time.”

It meant even more to Wood, as the only player who had been part of the last four qualification attempts since 2009, especially the pain of Peru (2017) and Costa Rica (2022).

“Look, you go through the lows to enjoy the highs,” Wood said. “I started off with a high in 2010. I had to suffer a few lows in the meantime, but it’s just fantastic now.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Chris Wood after the All Whites v New Caledonia qualifiers final at Eden Park on Monday. Photo / Andrew Cornaga / Photosport
Chris Wood after the All Whites v New Caledonia qualifiers final at Eden Park on Monday. Photo / Andrew Cornaga / Photosport

However, it was a bittersweet night for Wood, who had to suffer the torment of coming off injured on such a big occasion. The striker landed heavily on his hip attempting a shot early in the second half and after trying to continue, was replaced in the 54th minute.

“Of course I wanted to stay on, do my part and lead this team to hopefully something great,” Wood said. “I wanted to be a part of it for the whole thing but football’s not meant to be sometimes.”

With the game in the balance at 0-0, the sight of Wood limping off sent shockwaves through the crowd – and was also jarring for his teammates.

“I’ll be honest, I was thinking, ‘Oh no, here we go’,” young defender Tyler Bindon said. “But I had faith in my teammates.”

In the dugout, coach Darren Bazeley was also wondering if it was an omen.

“[You do] go, okay, surely not one of those nights,” Bazeley admitted.

But Michael Boxall’s 61st minute goal offered a breakthrough – before Wood’s replacement – Kosta Barbarouses – settled any nerves with the second five minutes later.

“When Kosta went on, I said to him, ‘mate, you’ve scored 100 goals in the A-League. We need to go on and get one',” recalled Bazeley.

Wood was watching on from the bench, thrilled for his teammate.