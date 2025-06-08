Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Football / Auckland FC

All Whites v Ivory Coast: New Zealand achieve notable win as Fifa World Cup countdown begins

Michael Burgess
By
Senior Sports Journalist·nzme·
4 mins to read

Marko Stamenic battles for the ball against Mory Gbane of the Ivory Coast. Photo / Photosport

Marko Stamenic battles for the ball against Mory Gbane of the Ivory Coast. Photo / Photosport

This was the statement result the All Whites have been waiting for.

In their first match since qualifying for the 2026 Fifa World Cup, New Zealand have achieved one of their most impressive wins in recent years. They have beaten the Ivory Coast 1-0 in Toronto on Sunday, just the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Auckland FC

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Auckland FC