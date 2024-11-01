Home / Sport / Football / All Whites

Exclusive: Chris Wood on his remarkable Premier League renaissance

Michael Burgess
By
Specialist Multimedia Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
9 mins to read

All Whites striker Chris Wood is grabbing headlines across the English Premier League, after scoring seven goals in nine games this season. His brace last Saturday took Nottingham Forest into seventh, with Wood scoring 69% of the team’s goals. The 32-year-old talked with Michael Burgess about the beginning of his personal renaissance across an eventful 2023-24 season.

By any measure, Chris Wood is having the time of his life.

The All Whites striker has had some great periods

