It’s predicted to be in excess of US$10m ($16.33m), along with at least US$1m for preparation costs ahead of the tournament for qualified nations. On top of that there are the new sponsorship and commerical deals – NZF gained several new sponsors leading into 2010 - along with the priceless exposure, the opportunities to play high profile preparation matches and the gravitas.

It amounts to the biggest dividend in New Zealand sport, by a considerable distance.

Darren Bazeley’s team also face a vastly different route to the tournament. Ahead of the 1982 World Cup, John Adshead’s trailblazers faced a marathon 14 matches across two phases, before the epic play-off against China in Singapore. No country had travelled so far (more than 150,000km) or played as many games to qualify in World Cup history, while goalkeeper Richard Wilson went nine qualifying matches (921 minutes) without conceding a goal at one point, a record that still stands today.

The road to the 2010 World Cup saw six home and away games against Oceania nations, before the nerve-shredding intercontinental playoff against Bahrain, with the epic 1-0 win in Wellington after the 0-0 draw in Manama.

This edition is much abridged. The All Whites have three group matches (against Tahiti, Vanuatu and Samoa) with the top two progressing to the last four, along with first and second from the other section (Papua New Guinea, New Caledonia, Solomon Islands and Fiji). From there it is straight knockout, with the semifinals and final staged in Auckland next March.

The All Whites will be heavy favourites, with their large contingent of overseas professionals and the sudden death matches at home. But the format also presents a potential banana skin with the one-off semifinals and final. It will be viewed as an easy road – particularly by European and South American countries – but Oceania’s place at the top table is long overdue and it will be up to the eventual qualifier to justify it in North America in 2026.

Phoenix captain and All Whites midfielder Alex Rufer. Photo / Masanori Udagawa / www.photosport.nz

“You still have to deliver,” observed Phoenix captain and All Whites midfielder Alex Rufer, when asked about the shorter and simpler path. “People think it is easy but it is not – you still have to perform. It’s a big bonus for us is that a lot of games are at home – less travel, good fields, home crowd – but we are confident. As long as we play the way we want to play, that will be enough.

“As a footballer we have no say [in the format] but it doesn’t matter who you are playing or where you are playing, the mentality is always the same – you play to win. Obviously, with these games and the importance of them, it’s about making sure we do win and get to the World Cup. The mentality is the main thing and we have got that.”