Remembering a miracle: The All Whites stunned the world

21 minutes to read
Michael Burgess
By
Michael Burgess

Specialist Multimedia Sports Journalist

Yesterday marks the fourteenth anniversary of the All Whites’ stunning 1-1 draw with Italy at the 2010 World Cup. It was a standout moment amongst a month of minor miracles. Michael Burgess reveals the

