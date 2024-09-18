All Whites power rankings: Ben Old and other rising stars shoot up leaderboard

46. (47) Fin Conchie (Wellington Phoenix, New Zealand)

45. (39) Lukas Kelly-Heald (Wellington Phoenix, New Zealand)

44. (50) Jay Herdman (Vancouver Whitecaps, Canada)

43. (30) Michael Woud (Auckland FC, New Zealand)

42. (33) Dane Ingham (Newcastle Jets, Australia)

41. (45) Andre De Jong (Stellenbosch FC, South Africa)

40. (NEW ENTRY) Callan Elliot (Auckland FC, New Zealand)

39. (37) Storm Roux (Central Coast Mariners, Australia)

38. (NEW ENTRY) Oskar van Hattum (Wellington Phoenix, New Zealand)

37. (44) Francis de Vries (Auckland FC, New Zealand)

36. (26) Niko Kirwan (Padova, Italy)

35. (38) Nik Tzanev (Northampton Town, England)

34. (24) Joey Champness (Auckland FC, New Zealand)

33. (22) James McGarry (Aberdeen, Scotland)

32. (RE-ENTRY) Jesse Randall (Auckland FC, New Zealand)

31. (20) Alex Greive (Bohemians, Ireland)

30. (27) Matt Dibley-Dias (Northampton Town, England, on loan from Fulham, England)

Eligible for multiple countries and yet to debut for New Zealand as he establishes himself at club level, but a player of huge potential who Bazeley is keen to involve in his squads as soon as possible.

29. (36) Sam Sutton (Wellington Phoenix, New Zealand)

One of a number of potential candidates to back up Libby Cacace on the left side of New Zealand’s defence. A solid A-League campaign would help his cause. Can also play on the right, and did so in the OFC Nations Cup.

28. (18) Max Mata (Auckland FC, on loan from Shrewsbury Town, England)

Left out of the most recent squad, having opened his international goalscoring account at the Nations Cup, but has the chance to re-stake his claim for his new club in the upcoming A-League campaign.

27. (12) Ryan Thomas (PEC Zwolle, Netherlands)

One of the great tragedies of recent times is this generational talent has played just 19 times for his country, since debuting a decade ago. If he can put his horrendous injury history behind him, he could yet play a key role in the next few years.

26. (35) Cam Howieson (Auckland FC, New Zealand)

Has long been considered our best domestic men’s footballer and now has the chance to perform in a professional environment and state the case for adding to his 20 caps at the same time.

25. (40) Logan Rogerson (Auckland FC, New Zealand)

Showed good energy off the bench in both matches in the most recent window, leading directly to Ben Waine’s goal against the US. Another who will look to catch the eye in the upcoming A-League season.

24. (14) Bill Tuiloma (Charlotte FC, USA)

Having featured heavily in the last World Cup cycle, was mysteriously absent from recent squads as his club minutes dried up, but was a late inclusion in the recent tour and featured off the bench in both matches. Faces a battle though to regain his spot in a stacked defensive cohort.

23. (23) Oli Sail (Perth Glory, Australia)

A year ago he was undisputed number one but a sub-optimal last 12 months has seen him slip down the pecking order. Still a terrific goalkeeper, but faces stiff competition for international minutes.

22. (21) Tommy Smith (Auckland FC, New Zealand)

Approaching 15 years in the national side and still adding value, particularly off the pitch. No longer a guaranteed starter, but an integral part of the All Whites’ culture and an important sounding-board for skipper Chris Wood.

21. (29) Dalton Wilkins (Sonderjyske, Denmark)

The first-choice back-up left-back in the most recent squad before injury ruled him out. Quietly going about his business in the Danish top flight and improving all the time. Unlikely to unseat Cacace, but is currently next cab off the rank.

20. (RE-ENTRY) Marco Rojas (Wellington Phoenix, New Zealand)

Approaching 18 months out of the national side following a hiatus in his club career, but the “Kiwi Messi” has looked sharp in pre-season for Wellington. One of our true creative talents who still has plenty to offer in a white shirt.

19. (19) Ben Waine (Mansfield Town, England, on loan from Plymouth Argyle, England)

Somewhat fortuitously scored New Zealand’s equaliser against the USA, but showed a striker’s instinct to be in the right place. It was his first goal against non-Oceania opposition, meaning he now has half-a-dozen for New Zealand. Wood’s most obvious heir-apparent who now needs consistent club minutes (and goals) to further boost his confidence and CV.

18. (28) Finn Surman (Portland Timbers, USA)

Has shown remarkable improvement in the past two years, going from fringe player to regular starter for Wellington and earning a move to the MLS. Appeals as a long-term fixture in the heart of the All Whites defence.

17. (16) Tyler Bindon (Reading FC, England)

Still a teenager, but has been a regular in the national squad since debuting late last year. Incredibly consistent at club level and able to play centrally or at right-back. Could go to the next three World Cups.

16. (25) Kosta Barbarouses (Wellington Phoenix, New Zealand)

Rumours of his apparent footballing sunset were put to bed by a terrific A-League season and goalscoring contribution at the Nations Cup. Deeply motivated to attend a World Cup, which would come 18 years after his All Whites debut.

15. (17) Alex Paulsen (Auckland FC, New Zealand, on loan from AFC Bournemouth AFC, England)

Utterly sensational season for Wellington earned him a move to the Premier League and a loan deal back to Auckland. Debuted during the Nations Cup, was first-choice at the Olympics and in a genuine head-to-head battle with Max Crocombe for top spot in the All Whites.

14. (31) Alex Rufer (Wellington Phoenix, New Zealand)

One of the big movers, courtesy of a stand-out season for the Phoenix, playing every minute at the Nations Cup and starting the 1-1 draw with the United States. The Wellington skipper is improving with age and is still just 28; if Bazeley was selecting a World Cup squad today, Rufer would be on the plane.

13. (9) Callum McCowatt (Silkeborg IF, Denmark)

Missed the most recent matches through injury and skipped the Nations Cup, but started the nine straight New Zealand games before that. Yet to truly fulfil his undoubted potential at international level, but is approaching the sweet-spot in his career, which hopefully will go up a notch or two in the next few years.

12. (13) Elijah Just (SKN St Pölten, Austria, on loan from Horsens, Denmark)

No one has played more often for the All Whites in the post-Covid years than the Manawatū-born attacker who has built a cohesive relationship with Cacace on New Zealand’s left side. His loan move to a club in the lower reaches of Austria’s second-tier was slightly curious, but he’ll always be a part of All Whites squads.

11. (10) Nando Pijnaker (Auckland FC, New Zealand)

Our first-choice, left-sided centre-back and a player with a ceiling which isn’t close to being reached. His ability to rake 60-yard passes from the left-side of defence to right wing is a trademark and led to New Zealand’s goal against the US. Set for a big season with the A-League’s new boys which should further cement his international place.

10. (7) Michael Boxall (Minnesota United, USA)

Brought up 50 caps in the match against Mexico and continues to justify his place in New Zealand’s strongest eleven through consistent MLS minutes and incredible management of his now 36-year-old body. Will be pushed by Surman and Bindon as the World Cup approaches, but for now is the man Bazeley will look to as his defensive anchor.

9. (11) Max Crocombe (Burton Albion, England)

Has started eight of the last nine internationals and is the undisputed number one for now, but Paulsen, Sail and others will keep him honest up to and at the World Cup. Could have done better with Mexico’s opening goal, but was superb after that, particularly against the United States.

8. (32) Ben Old (St. Etienne, France)

No New Zealand player’s trajectory has been greater in the past 12 months than the now French-based midfielder. An eye-catching season for the Phoenix attracted a number of suitors and since his arrival in France, he’s impressed his coaches and earned a place in his new club’s starting eleven. Can play wide left or centrally and start matches or add impact from the bench. The world is at the feet of the 22-year-old.

7. (3) Sarpreet Singh (União de Leiria, Portugal)

No other player can do what Singh does, a point proven by his late withdrawal from the recent tour. He is New Zealand’s most creative force and the only one who can play as a true number 10. Now he’s found a new club, albeit in Portugal’s second-tier, the wide hope is he can flex his creative muscles to full effect in New Zealand’s attack.

6. (6) Joe Bell (Viking, Norway)

Not quite as influential as usual in the two most recent matches, but his place in New Zealand’s best eleven is beyond doubt. At his best (which is often), he provides solidity at the base of the All Whites’ midfield, tireless dedication to the cause and an ability to gain and retain possession in the tightest of spaces. Has been integral to his club’s tilt at the Norwegian title and will be equally important in New Zealand’s run to 2026.

5. (8) Tim Payne (Wellington Phoenix, New Zealand)

One of the great comforts for any coach is knowing what you’re going to get from a certain player. To that end, Bazeley never has to worry when he selects Payne; he’ll always get a wholehearted, fully committed, 100-percenter. Has quickly put distance between himself and the next best option at right-back, with the added ability to cover centre-back if needed.

4. (4) Matt Garbett (NAC Breda, Netherlands)

One of Darren Bazeley’s main points of business is to decide on Garbett’s best position within his system (hint: it’s not as a number 10) and play him there in every game. Is best suited to a roaming number 8 role, drifting wide as required. Now playing in the Dutch top flight and added leadership to his CV at the recent Olympic Games, ahead of more experienced teammates. Will play another decade or more for his country.

3. (5) Libby Cacace (Empoli FC, Italy)

The biggest gap between a starting eleven player and the rest is that between the Empoli left-back and the chasing pack. You don’t play Serie A without having a very high level of skill, fitness and pace and Cacace has all three in spades. Watching him rampage down New Zealand’s left flank is the thing which gets New Zealand football fans most excited and at just 23, his best years are ahead. They could be success-laden.

2. (2) Marko Stamenic (Olympiacos, Greece, on loan from Nottingham Forest, England)

Of everyone in the current crop, Stamenic has the greatest potential and will undoubtedly play in the Premier League. Has an elegance and composure which is rare for New Zealand footballers and will only improve with more time spent in top European leagues. If he can add goalscoring to his wide array of talents, his stocks will rise even more. At just 22 years old, what a player he could - and should - be.

1. (1) Chris Wood (Nottingham Forest, England)

Captain, bona fide Premier League striker and scorer now of 71 goals in the toughest footballing environment in the world, more than Eric Cantona. The huge challenge for Bazeley is to devise a system that creates chances for his skipper and allows him to be as productive for his country during the back end of his career as he continues to be for his club. Leading the All Whites to a World Cup in 2026 and becoming New Zealand’s most-capped male player would be just reward for his ongoing and continual dedication to the white shirt.

Jason Pine is host of Weekend Sport 12pm-3pm Saturday & Sunday on Newstalk ZB