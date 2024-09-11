Coach Darren Bazeley had made sweeping changes, the most during his tenure for a significant match. Pijnaker and Surman came into central defence, with Alex Rufer preferred in central midfield alongside Joe Bell.

Marko Stamenic was used in a more advanced role, with Matt Garbett and Just were selected out wide, in place of Ben Old and Kosta Barbarouses.

The United States thought they had opened the scoring in the 19th minute through Ricardo Pepi but the goal was chalked off for a foul on Cacace. It was the right call but also a let-off for the New Zealand team.

The best first-half chance for the visitors fell to Cacace – who was impressive throughout – with his strong right-foot effort saved well by goalkeeper Matt Turner. After captain Chris Wood’s strong pre-match message, there was an instant response, with more positive intent in the first 10 minutes than across the entirety of Sunday’s 3-0 loss to Mexico.

All Whites captain Chris Wood in action against the USA. Photo / Photosport

There was spark and movement in possession and a sense the All Whites were there to play, with bite in their tackles and much more urgency out of possession.

The USA had the better of the first period – necessitating some strong stops by Crocombe – but the New Zealand side also created plenty of promising moments. Garbett sent an early half-volley over the bar after winning the ball, while Just also had an effort blocked.

There were also misplaced passes at key moments, with Stamenic and Bell, who were otherwise solid, failing to find well-placed teammates after regaining possession in the attacking third. New Zealand had a good opportunity to take the lead in the 57th minute, with Just unable to beat Turner after being released by a beautiful Stamenic ball in a rapid counterattack.

There was then a wonderful save from Crocombe – defying Brenden Aaronson just after the hour – when the Leeds United forward looked odds-on to break the deadlock. After the New Zealand side had worked so hard for so long, the United States goal to substitute Christian Pulisic was a poor concession.

It was a nice team move and a great finish from the former Chelsea star but the inability to close down the American dangerman will be hard to watch in the review. Ben Old was close to a Tuiloma cross after a breakaway, before Waine’s freakish equaliser in the 89th minute. With 10 minutes of added time the game stretched out, with chances falling to both sides.

USA 1 (Christian Pulisic 67′) All Whites 1 (Ben Waine 88′)

Halftime 0-0



