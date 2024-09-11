The All Whites have regained their mana and mojo.
They have managed an eye-catching result on Wednesday, with a 1-1 draw against the United States in Cincinnati. It’s an American team in transition, sure, but to avoid defeat against the world No 16 side – when they were desperate for a win on home soil – was impressive, especially given the below-par display against Mexico four days earlier.
The All Whites’ 88th-minute equaliser was fortuitous – with an attempted clearance deflecting off substitute Ben Waine – but they deserved something for their efforts across the match.
The USA had the better opportunities – but not by much – and the All Whites had created some good chances, with Eli Just going closest after a counterattack, before Waine’s goal. It was a performance of courage and conviction, defying the massive difference in the respective rankings (New Zealand are currently 94th), even if Fifa’s measures are a bit skewed.
Goalkeeper Max Crocombe was outstanding – defying the Americans on several occasions and keeping the All Whites in the game. Fullback Liberato Cacace was also superb – always looking to get forward, while the midfield did well against their highly rated opposites, as did the young defensive pairing of Nando Pijnaker and Finn Surman.