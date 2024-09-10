All Whites captain Chris Wood says his side was "5 or 10% off" in their performance against Mexico and must improve against the USA on Wednesday morning. Photo / Photosport
All Whites captain Chris Wood has issued an ultimatum to his side – it’s time to stand up and be counted.
Ahead of the match with the world No 16 United States on Wednesday (11am NZT), an unusually frank Wood admitted that the team “didn’t turn up” in Sunday’s 3-0 defeat to 17th-ranked Mexico, in a flat display where they struggled to get much going against their highly rated opponents.
It was disappointing – given the rare opportunity to face a top-20 nation, the work that goes into securing such a fixture, the unique chance to play at the Rosebowl and the positive individual trajectories of several players in the current squad – and Wood wasn’t holding back.
Across his tenure as skipper Wood has generally been diplomatic, showing patience and understanding, given the youthful group. But he couldn’t mask his frustration with Sunday’s performance, where the All Whites were a distinct second-best.
Notwithstanding the difference in class, the inability to find their usual zip or verve in possession, along with a lack of defensive solidity, was a step down from recent efforts.
“In international games, you have to turn up first, before you earn the right to play,” said Wood. “Unfortunately we didn’t turn up the way we should have, for whatever reason. We have spoken about what we can do to change it but we need to first apply ourselves right.
“We weren’t at the level that we hold ourselves to and it is right we take the brunt of it and try to go again and become better. There is no shying away from it; we were 5 or 10% off and Mexico punished us. We need to make sure we do what we can right and better than the other day or else we’ll get steamrolled again.”
“I didn’t turn up to the full capability of what I can show,” admitted Wood. “You look out there, I was not a Premier League striker that day. So I need to improve myself first and foremost and the other lads will just follow the way that I put myself forward. We all need to raise our game.”
The All Whites have had some decent challenges in the last 12 months – Australia, Greece, Ireland, Egypt and Tunisia – but facing two nations ranked inside the top 20 in the space of four days, in front of partisan crowds, is the biggest yet.
“We know we can compete against these sides [but] we didn’t show it [on Sunday],” said Wood. “We’ve shown it against top-40 teams but the top 20 is a step up. This is one of the most talented groups we have had in a long time but we need to start showing it.
“We are competing against big teams but we are not getting the results. But we can. We need to show the world and the public what we are capable of and what we believe in ourselves to be able to do.”
This group has had moments of great promise but still lack something, with coach Darren Bazeley admitting consistency across a 90-minute performance is the biggest work-on. On paper, it’s an impressive group of individuals but they need to fire on the same day. There is also a defensive fragility, compared with some All Whites sides of the past.
They were always going to be outclassed about Mexico but didn’t bring their collective best to Los Angeles. That has to be the goal in Cincinnati, against an American side under growing pressure after a 2-1 loss to Canada on Sunday, their first home defeat to their North American rivals in 67 years.
The USA are in a transition phase, after being bounced out of the Copa America in June before the knockout stages, with the expected imminent appointment of former Spurs, Paris St Germain and Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino as coach. They will be desperate – but perhaps also vulnerable – if the All Whites can start well.
“We going to hope [Mexico] was an anomaly and make sure it is, by the way we apply ourselves,” said Wood.
Conditions in Ohio will be more favourable than the oppressive heat of Los Angeles, with temperatures in the high 30s during last weekend’s match. Coach Bazeley hinted at a couple of changes – given the short turnaround – but said he would be putting out the “strongest possible XI”.
Michael Burgess has been a sports journalist since 2005, winning national awards and covering Olympics, Fifa World Cups and America’s Cup campaigns.