“In international games, you have to turn up first, before you earn the right to play,” said Wood. “Unfortunately we didn’t turn up the way we should have, for whatever reason. We have spoken about what we can do to change it but we need to first apply ourselves right.

“We weren’t at the level that we hold ourselves to and it is right we take the brunt of it and try to go again and become better. There is no shying away from it; we were 5 or 10% off and Mexico punished us. We need to make sure we do what we can right and better than the other day or else we’ll get steamrolled again.”

All Whites captain Chris Wood. Photo / Photosport

Wood wasn’t shirking from self analysis, admitting he didn’t perform to the levels which have seen him become a consistent scorer in the English Premier League and accumulate a record 34 goals for his country.

“I didn’t turn up to the full capability of what I can show,” admitted Wood. “You look out there, I was not a Premier League striker that day. So I need to improve myself first and foremost and the other lads will just follow the way that I put myself forward. We all need to raise our game.”

The All Whites have had some decent challenges in the last 12 months – Australia, Greece, Ireland, Egypt and Tunisia – but facing two nations ranked inside the top 20 in the space of four days, in front of partisan crowds, is the biggest yet.

“We know we can compete against these sides [but] we didn’t show it [on Sunday],” said Wood. “We’ve shown it against top-40 teams but the top 20 is a step up. This is one of the most talented groups we have had in a long time but we need to start showing it.

“We are competing against big teams but we are not getting the results. But we can. We need to show the world and the public what we are capable of and what we believe in ourselves to be able to do.”

This group has had moments of great promise but still lack something, with coach Darren Bazeley admitting consistency across a 90-minute performance is the biggest work-on. On paper, it’s an impressive group of individuals but they need to fire on the same day. There is also a defensive fragility, compared with some All Whites sides of the past.

They were always going to be outclassed about Mexico but didn’t bring their collective best to Los Angeles. That has to be the goal in Cincinnati, against an American side under growing pressure after a 2-1 loss to Canada on Sunday, their first home defeat to their North American rivals in 67 years.

The USA are in a transition phase, after being bounced out of the Copa America in June before the knockout stages, with the expected imminent appointment of former Spurs, Paris St Germain and Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino as coach. They will be desperate – but perhaps also vulnerable – if the All Whites can start well.

“We going to hope [Mexico] was an anomaly and make sure it is, by the way we apply ourselves,” said Wood.

Conditions in Ohio will be more favourable than the oppressive heat of Los Angeles, with temperatures in the high 30s during last weekend’s match. Coach Bazeley hinted at a couple of changes – given the short turnaround – but said he would be putting out the “strongest possible XI”.

Michael Burgess has been a sports journalist since 2005, winning national awards and covering Olympics, Fifa World Cups and America’s Cup campaigns.















