All Whites squad named to face Mexico and USA

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Chris Wood of the All Whites. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

The All Whites squad has been announced for their upcoming international friendlies against Mexico and the USA.

These matches, which will take place in September in Los Angeles and Cincinnati, will be the team’s final two games before they begin their OFC Fifa World Cup qualifying campaign.

Head coach Darren Bazeley has selected a 21-person squad, with 17 players based overseas and five playing in New Zealand.

The squad includes players from the English Premier League, Italian Serie A, and French Ligue 1.

Bazeley emphasised the importance of these two games as they prepare for the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers. He believes that facing the hosts of the upcoming World Cup will provide the perfect motivation for the players.

The coach also highlighted the need to test themselves against top-level opposition in order to be prepared for the challenges they may face if they qualify for the World Cup.

The All Whites will be up against a passionate Mexican crowd in the first match, while their second match against the USA could see them facing a new head coach.

Bazeley is looking forward to seeing how the players have developed, especially after some high-profile transfers in recent months.

After the friendlies, the team will turn their attention to the OFC Fifa World Cup qualifying, where they will face Tahiti in October and then return home to play against Vanuatu in November, as well as the winner of the OFC preliminary qualifier.

This will be an important opportunity for the All Whites to showcase their skills and make a strong start to their journey towards the 2026 Fifa World Cup.

The full 21-person All Whites squad:

Kosta Barbarouses (60 caps/7 goals) Wellington Phoenix, New Zealand

Joe Bell (18/1) Viking FK, Norway

Tyler Bindon (10/0) Reading, England

Matthew Garbett (22/3) NAC Breda, Netherlands

Michael Boxall (49/0) Minnesota United, USA

Liberato Cacace (25/1) Empoli FC, Italy

Max Crocombe (9/0) Burton Albion, England

Elijah Just (26/2) SKN St. Pölten, Austria (on loan from AC Horsens)

Ben Old (8/1) AS Saint Etienne, France

Alex Paulsen (1/0) Auckland FC, New Zealand (on loan from AFC Bournemouth)

Tim Payne (37/2) Wellington Phoenix, New Zealand

Nando Pijnaker (19/0) Sligo Rovers, Republic of Ireland

Alex Rufer (13/0) Wellington Phoenix, New Zealand

Oli Sail (9/0) Perth Glory, Australia

Sarpreet Singh (14/1), Unattached

Tommy Smith (55/2) Auckland FC, New Zealand

Marko Stamenić (21/1) Olympiacos, Greece (on loan from Nottingham Forest)

Finn Surman (5/1) Portland Timbers, USA

Ben Waine (16/5) Plymouth Argyle, England

Dalton Wilkins (3/0) Sønderjyske Fodbold, Denmark

Chris Wood (74/34) Nottingham Forest, England

All Whites fixture list

All Whites vs Mexico, September 8 1pm NZT, Rose Bowl Stadium, Pasadena, California

All Whites vs USA, September 11 11am NZT, TQL Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio

All Whites vs Tahiti, Fifa World Cup 2026 – OFC Qualifiers, October 11 3pm NZT, VFF Freshwater Stadium, Port Vila, Vanuatu

All Whites vs Vanuatu Fifa World Cup 2026 – OFC Qualifiers, November 15 7.30pm NZT, FMG Stadium Waikato, Kirikiriroa Hamilton

All Whites vs OFC Qualifier Round One Winner Fifa World Cup 2026 – OFC Qualifiers Stadium to be announced, November 18, 7.30pm NZT Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland


