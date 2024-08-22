The coach also highlighted the need to test themselves against top-level opposition in order to be prepared for the challenges they may face if they qualify for the World Cup.
The All Whites will be up against a passionate Mexican crowd in the first match, while their second match against the USA could see them facing a new head coach.
Bazeley is looking forward to seeing how the players have developed, especially after some high-profile transfers in recent months.
After the friendlies, the team will turn their attention to the OFC Fifa World Cup qualifying, where they will face Tahiti in October and then return home to play against Vanuatu in November, as well as the winner of the OFC preliminary qualifier.
This will be an important opportunity for the All Whites to showcase their skills and make a strong start to their journey towards the 2026 Fifa World Cup.
The full 21-person All Whites squad:
Kosta Barbarouses (60 caps/7 goals) Wellington Phoenix, New Zealand
Joe Bell (18/1) Viking FK, Norway
Tyler Bindon (10/0) Reading, England
Matthew Garbett (22/3) NAC Breda, Netherlands
Michael Boxall (49/0) Minnesota United, USA
Liberato Cacace (25/1) Empoli FC, Italy
Max Crocombe (9/0) Burton Albion, England
Elijah Just (26/2) SKN St. Pölten, Austria (on loan from AC Horsens)
Ben Old (8/1) AS Saint Etienne, France
Alex Paulsen (1/0) Auckland FC, New Zealand (on loan from AFC Bournemouth)
Tim Payne (37/2) Wellington Phoenix, New Zealand
Nando Pijnaker (19/0) Sligo Rovers, Republic of Ireland
Alex Rufer (13/0) Wellington Phoenix, New Zealand
Oli Sail (9/0) Perth Glory, Australia
Sarpreet Singh (14/1), Unattached
Tommy Smith (55/2) Auckland FC, New Zealand
Marko Stamenić (21/1) Olympiacos, Greece (on loan from Nottingham Forest)
Finn Surman (5/1) Portland Timbers, USA
Ben Waine (16/5) Plymouth Argyle, England
Dalton Wilkins (3/0) Sønderjyske Fodbold, Denmark
Chris Wood (74/34) Nottingham Forest, England
All Whites fixture list
All Whites vs Mexico, September 8 1pm NZT, Rose Bowl Stadium, Pasadena, California
All Whites vs USA, September 11 11am NZT, TQL Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio
All Whites vs Tahiti, Fifa World Cup 2026 – OFC Qualifiers, October 11 3pm NZT, VFF Freshwater Stadium, Port Vila, Vanuatu
All Whites vs Vanuatu Fifa World Cup 2026 – OFC Qualifiers, November 15 7.30pm NZT, FMG Stadium Waikato, Kirikiriroa Hamilton
All Whites vs OFC Qualifier Round One Winner Fifa World Cup 2026 – OFC Qualifiers Stadium to be announced, November 18, 7.30pm NZT Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland