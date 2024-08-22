Chris Wood of the All Whites. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

The All Whites squad has been announced for their upcoming international friendlies against Mexico and the USA.

These matches, which will take place in September in Los Angeles and Cincinnati, will be the team’s final two games before they begin their OFC Fifa World Cup qualifying campaign.

Head coach Darren Bazeley has selected a 21-person squad, with 17 players based overseas and five playing in New Zealand.

The squad includes players from the English Premier League, Italian Serie A, and French Ligue 1.

Bazeley emphasised the importance of these two games as they prepare for the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers. He believes that facing the hosts of the upcoming World Cup will provide the perfect motivation for the players.