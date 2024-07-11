Surman’s move follows the recent transfers of former club mates Alex Paulsen (AFC Bournemouth) and Ben Old (Saint Etienne), capping off a remarkable period for the Wellington club. While Surman will be difficult to replace, the Phoenix have great faith in their academy system, while his move should net another significant transfer fee.

Finn Surman celebrates a late win with the Wellington Phoenix. Photo / Photosport

It also bodes well for the All Whites, with another young prospect stepping up the ladder. Though the MLS can’t be compared with some of the top European leagues, it still represents a formidable challenge, especially for a defender, with the likes of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Christian Benteke and Lorenzo Insigne among the attacking talent in the 29-team competition.

Portland, who are currently managed by former Manchester United defender Phil Neville, joined the MLS in 2009. They won their first title in 2015 and reached the final in 2018 and 2021. Senior All White Bill Tuiloma played more than 100 games for the Timbers between 2017 and 2022, before being traded to Charlotte FC.

For Surman, the move will cap off a head spinning 12 months. He barely played for the Phoenix in the 2022-2023 season, only making one start and just four appearances overall. It was a tough time for the academy product, returning to the Central League with the reserves.

“If you are not playing or you can’t make squads you question if you have got the ability or the talent that some people say you have,” reflected Surman earlier this year. “If you are not able to show it you might forget yourself, if all you are doing is training and getting a few minutes in the reserves here and there. It’s hard to tell where you are at. So I think doubts crept in a little bit.”

Finn Surman celebrates scoring for New Zealand at the 2024 OFC Nations Cup. Photo: Shane Wenzlick / www.phototek.nz

But Surman performed extremely well at the 2023 Fifa Under-20 World Cup last June – captaining the Junior All Whites in all four matches in Argentina – then became a vital cog under new Phoenix coach Giancarlo Italiano. He played every single minute last season as the Phoenix finished in the top two for the first time, achieving several defensive milestones in the process.

That form has been noticed. Surman has always impressed with his maturity and resilience, along with his ability to handle each new challenge. That was particularly apparent in the recently completed A League season. The Phoenix often ceded a lot of possession and territory – especially on the road – which put extra responsibility on their back four, with Surman an anchor alongside Scott Wootton.

Originally from Canterbury, Surman joined the Phoenix academy in 2019, before making his senior club debut in December 2021. Given his age, Surman has accumulated plenty of experience, which would have been another appeal for the Timbers’ football staff. As well as five All Whites appearances, he also represented his country at Under-23, Under-20 and Under-19 level.