Alex Paulsen speaks to media after his Premier League move was confirmed. Photo / Getty Images

About six weeks ago, Alex Paulsen took a phone call that he will never forget. His agent Tony Rallis was on the line, informing the Wellington Phoenix goalkeeper of serious interest from English Premier League club AFC Bournemouth.

While he had to then focus on the A-League finals series, he admits he was “lost for words” after hearing about their inquiry. Those conversations developed and while there was further approaches from both Liverpool FC and Chelsea, they came at a later stage.

The head-spinning period concluded late last week, with Paulsen putting pen to paper on a four-year deal. The Herald confirmed the story on Saturday, before Bournemouth officially announced it on Wednesday.

Beyond his immense pride and excitement, Paulsen struggled to sum up his emotions at a press conference on Wednesday – and who could blame him?

It’s a remarkable scenario. The deal could be worth up to $4 million, with add ons. That would make it a record transfer fee for a Phoenix player, eclipsing the $1 million Bayern Munich shelled out for Sarpreet Singh in 2019.

While he has a long way to go, Paulsen joins a exclusive cohort of Kiwis to be signed to a Premier League club. And few New Zealand footballers have moved so far, so fast, as Paulsen.

He only became a regular at the Phoenix at the start of this season, after the departure of club captain Oli Sail, and has yet to be capped by the All Whites (though he has been included in squads). But Paulsen’s prowess couldn’t be ignored.

He may only have 31 A-League games on his CV but that includes one of the best single seasons by any Phoenix keeper. He was the key part of their historic 2023-24 campaign, with the most clean sheets (12) and the least goals conceded (26). Beyond that statistics, it was his imposing presence and the sheer amount of crucial saves, including three penalties. That was noticed.

Bournemouth may not have the wealth of some of the bigger Premier League clubs but they have an impressive global network of scouts. Their data analytics about Paulsen told them he was someone to watch, before first-hand reports confirmed that.

That set the wheels in motion for the mega move, capping a remarkable rise for the 21-year-old. Paulsen opted for Bournemouth over other options because of their “action plan”, indicating he was impressed by the pathways available.

Alex Paulsen enjoyed a standout season for the Phoenix. Photo / Photosport

He will be a long-term project but is already ahead of the curve, as goalkeepers don’t typically reach their peak until their late 20s. Paulsen is also joining the Cherries at a good time, with their goalkeeping situation in a state of flux. Two keepers departed at the end of the season, while their No 1, club captain Neto, lost his place for a few games last season.

Bournemouth media told the Herald that Paulsen would be given every chance to impress in pre-season and the rest is up to him. While it feels like a loan stint will be the most likely scenario in the short term, Paulsen has been recruited to play first-team football.

He’ll have to learn fast but his ceiling is high. He has the skillset, with his shot-stopping ability, strength on crosses and skill with the ball at his feet. Perhaps most importantly, Phoenix insiders believe Paulsen has the right stuff mentally. He is confident but also level headed and humble and has stayed grounded throughout this season, despite all the headlines and positive press.

He has the strength of character to succeed and is also hungry. That was epitomised earlier this season, when he travelled to Europe with the All Whites for a match with Ireland, returning barely 24 hours before the next Phoenix match.

Despite the gruelling trip back – he told the Herald that he was “in the middle seat of the middle row” in economy class – Paulsen never considered not turning out for his club.

“I’m just grateful to be called up to the All Whites,” said Paulsen. “I’m fine in economy; gotta make do with what you have.”

Paulsen then starred in the match against Melbourne City at Mt Smart, saving a second-half penalty from Jamie Maclaren in the crucial 1-0 win.

“I never get the sense that he is stressed or feels like the moment is too big,” observed Phoenix coach Giancarlo Italiano after the match. “It’s a good recipe for someone who is going to succeed in the future.”

Michael Burgess has been a sports journalist since 2005, winning several national awards and covering Olympics, Fifa World Cups and America’s Cup campaigns. A football aficionado, Burgess will never forget the noise that greeted Rory Fallon’s goal against Bahrain in Wellington in 2009.