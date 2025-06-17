“I’m feeling pretty confident this year,” Lack – a member of the Napier City Rovers’ first team since 2021 – said.

Sam Lack has been a constant threat for opposition defences so far in the 2025 domestic football season. Photo / Neil Reid

“I lacked some confidence over the last couple of years, but this year I’m feeling much better and obviously scoring goals, so that feels good. Hopefully I can just keep ticking them over.”

The sight of a joyous Lack goalscoring celebration has been welcomed by his teammates and the side’s fans this season.

Watching on as the ball beat an opposition goalkeeper was a “good feeling”, he said.

“You’re helping a team and scoring a goal for yourself; it’s very good.”

To date, his favourite goal this year was the one he scored in the knockout Chatham Cup competition against the Wellington Phoenix Reserves.

Harry Mason (left) comes in to congratulate Sam Lack after the 20-year-old scored against Petone in their side's 3-3 Central League draw in Wellington. Photo / Neil Reid

“It was a tight game and we were up 2-1. It was getting to the later stages of the game. I think it was in the 70th minute,” Lack recalled.

“I scored to make it 3-1, so obviously that’s an important goal.”

Sam Lack says more time in the gym has helped him develop the physical attributes to succeed on the pitch. Photo / Neil Reid

Lack didn’t score in his side’s outstanding 3-0 win over Miramar Rangers in their third-round win in the Chatham Cup last Saturday.

But his presence was felt across the pitch as he continued his strong form this season.

The trio of goals in the win came via George Andrew, Eric Kostandini Ziu and Ethan Spencer; the latter a stunning solo effort where the 17-year-old got possession on his side of halfway, turning defender Timothy Fenton inside out twice, before hammering the ball home.

At the other end of the pitch, Harry Townsend had an outstanding performance in goal for Napier City Rovers while keeping Rangers Miramar scoreless. That included a trio of saves in quick succession during an attack Miramar launched into his side’s penalty area in the first half.

On Friday, the side takes on Wellington-based team North Wellington in the capital.

Lack has been a match-day regular for Napier City Rovers since he was 16.

In 2022, he scored his club’s first goal in their return to New Zealand Football’s National League after a 20-year absence. A competition restructure had meant for the majority of that two-decade period, the top-tier domestic programme in the Hawke’s Bay region was represented by the now-defunct Hawke’s Bay United.

Sam Lack (left) is congratulated by teammate Liam Schofield after scoring in Napier City Rovers' first game in the top-tier National League back in the 2022 season. Photo / Ian Cooper

The past two years have seen the speed of his development as a player progress rapidly.

A big part of that was down to the benefit of increased gym training; gaining muscle and size which, combined with his skilful feet, had increased his threat to opposition defences.

“When I first joined, I was very skinny,” he said.

“Over the last couple of years, especially, I’ve decided to go to the gym. I’ve developed quite muscly, put on a little bit of size, which has been a good help for my football.”

Mentally, he has also developed in terms of what to do when the pressure really comes on.

Sam Lack (left) says the experience and wisdom of teammate Liam Schofield (centre) has helped him develop football knowledge. Photo / Neil Reid

He said experienced teammates such as captain Jim Hoyle, Liam Schofield and Stephen Hoyle – also the side’s assistant coach – had helped hugely in his development as a player.

“I was like a young boy coming in here and Jim and Scoff [Schofield] were very helpful,” Lack said.

“Scoff and I are quite similar because we use our left foot and he’s quite small. I’ve learned a lot from him.

“And over the last year, Stephen Hoyle has helped with my development a lot.”

While not long out of his teens, Lack is also no stranger to helping even younger groups of players, being a regular coach at Napier City Rovers school holiday football camps.

He is also features as a resource coach at Albion Coaching; a Hawke’s Bay-based football coaching school headed by Chris Greatholder and Stephen Hoyle that offers training to all levels of players.

Sam Lack – pictured during a Napier City Rovers training session – always had a spark about him as a 16-year-old footballer. Four years on, the talent continues to develop. Photo / Neil Reid

Lack is employed as a teacher aide.

He previously worked as an ice truck driver along with teammate Cameron Emerson.

Like so many other talented young players, he would love to one day become a fulltime professional and have football pay his wage.

He had a sniff at it before Auckland FC’s debut season in the A-League, spending three days on trial at the club.

It was his first taste of being in a fully professional football environment.

“But on my last day I was a bit unfortunate because I had to pull out of the [trial] game because my shin started playing up,” he said.

“It was quite rough timing, but also a good experience [to have been around an A-League club] at the same time.”

Sam Lack takes great pride in wearing the Napier City Rovers shirt. Photo / New Zealand Herald composite

He would love another crack at fulfilling his pro football dream.

In taking the strides he has this season – including being his side’s top scorer – means he’s doing all he can to try to have that dream realised.

“This year, I’ve obviously scoring more, so hopefully that’s putting me out there more,” Lack said.

