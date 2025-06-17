Sam Lack has been a standout for Napier City Rovers this season, including being the side's top goalscorer at the halfway mark of the 2025 Central League. Photo / New Zealand Herald composite
Sam Lack’s name has been a regular sight on the scoresheet for Napier City Rovers this year.
Halfway through the Central League, Lack has slotted home seven goals; six in the Central League and then a crucial goal in his side’s recent second-round Chatham Cup win over the Wellington PhoenixReserves.
One of the questions for the Bill Robertson-coached team in the lead-up to the 2025 season was who was going to step up and lead the way in terms of scoring, after last year’s leading scorer Oscar Faulds took up a professional contract in Luxembourg.
Lack – aged 20 and one of the youngest players in the team – has firmly taken on the challenge.
At the other end of the pitch, Harry Townsend had an outstanding performance in goal for Napier City Rovers while keeping Rangers Miramar scoreless. That included a trio of saves in quick succession during an attack Miramar launched into his side’s penalty area in the first half.
On Friday, the side takes on Wellington-based team North Wellington in the capital.
Lack has been a match-day regular for Napier City Rovers since he was 16.
In 2022, he scored his club’s first goal in their return to New Zealand Football’s National League after a 20-year absence. A competition restructure had meant for the majority of that two-decade period, the top-tier domestic programme in the Hawke’s Bay region was represented by the now-defunct Hawke’s Bay United.
The past two years have seen the speed of his development as a player progress rapidly.
A big part of that was down to the benefit of increased gym training; gaining muscle and size which, combined with his skilful feet, had increased his threat to opposition defences.
“When I first joined, I was very skinny,” he said.
“Over the last couple of years, especially, I’ve decided to go to the gym. I’ve developed quite muscly, put on a little bit of size, which has been a good help for my football.”
Mentally, he has also developed in terms of what to do when the pressure really comes on.