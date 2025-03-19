The 17-year-old – who is in Year 13 at Napier Boys’ High School – is one of four under-20 players in coach Bill Robertson’s squad for the upcoming Central League season.
As the end of pre-season training nears, the goal very much is to build on last year, where the side narrowly missed a spot in the final of New Zealand Football’s National League; with qualifying requiring a top three spot in the Central League.
Napier City Rovers kick off their Central League campaign next Saturday against Wellington side Western Suburbs in the capital.
And Spencer is very much fighting for a spot in the starting XI for the season-opener after a series of impressive performances in warm-up matches, and a strong work ethic shown in the team’s trio of training sessions weekly since February 6.
Napier City Rovers is a club that means the world to the promising teen, having first worn its colours as a primary school student.
“I moved to Napier when I was 5 and got involved with Rovers when I was 6,” Spencer said.
“I have been here ever since. It’s my boyhood club.
Given the resources, structure, its status as a genuine annual National League contender, and coaching, it is the figurehead club in the central North Island for youngsters who want to play at the highest level domestically.
The teen said he had previously fielded offers to head to Wellington to chase his footballing dream.
But he said the youth system available to him had kept him in Hawke’s Bay.
“And playing with my boyhood club, you know, that’s the best place I can be, in my hometown,” he said.
“Being involved and a top four club in New Zealand [is great]. That’s a huge privilege for me. I’ve got so much to learn. It’s a great learning curve for me.”
Sam Lack is another example of the development opportunities Napier City Rovers can afford young players; debuting in the National League aged just 17 in 2022 and now being a key player in the squad.