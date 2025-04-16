Since arriving in Napier for the 2012 season, he has proudly called New Zealand his home, aside from stints in Canada and Australia.
“It’s huge for me,” Hoyle told the NZ Herald.
“When I moved to Canada in 2019, I was actually homesick a little bit about New Zealand.
“I’m really grateful to Rovers, who originally gave a chance to a 20-year-old to come out and play football in New Zealand, and then the life that it’s given me. I am like a person who has grown into New Zealand; I’ve got a Kiwi partner and a Kiwi boy.
“There’s a lot of English in me still, but I’m very grateful to New Zealand. I’m proud to be able to have the passport.”
Hoyle’s signing with Napier City Rovers last year – a season where the side ended up finishing an impressive fourth in the National League – was a full-circle moment for him in the New Zealand section of his playing career.
He arrived in the country in 2012, first linking with Napier City Rovers for Central League action, then for the now-defunct Hawke’s Bay United when the National League set-up featured franchises.
Hoyle said Napier City Rovers was the club he would end his first-team career with, mulling over whether to hang up his boots at the end of this season or continuing in 2026.
“I don’t think there’s many better places to play in New Zealand than Bluewater Stadium on a Sunday,” he said.
“Just the game-day experience and what’s put on, you feel like a footballer. I really enjoy playing for Rovers.”
Hoyle had two stints playing in Canada; in 2013 with the Toronto Lynx and 2019 with Valor FC, the latter in the Canadian Premier League.
He returned to New Zealand in 2019 and signed with Auckland side Eastern Suburbs, who he played for until 2023.
Last year, his career in New Zealand came full circle when he returned to Napier City Rovers as a player and assistant coach to Robertson.
A “massive factor” was a desire for him and partner Jill – a Hawke’s Bay local – to raise their young son in the region.
Another full-circle moment for Hoyle – who is also assistant coach of the New Zealand Under-17 women’s team - with his return to Napier has seen him link back up with his former Hawke’s Bay United coach Chris Greatholder.
Hoyle has gone into partnership with Greatholder at Albion Coaching; a footballing academy which runs programmes for players of varying ages, abilities and future aspirations.
Greatholder founded the business in 2017.
“We want to give back to the community, have everybody learning and improving through the game,” Hoyle said.
“We also want to give the elite space – the better kids in Hawke’s Bay football – a real pathway and a chance to get better, improve, become National League players, or have experiences like me where they get to travel the world and play in different places, thanks to the game.”