Hoyle later told the Herald that passing the 200-game milestone was something he was “immensely proud of”.

He is just the 15th player in Napier City Rovers’ 52-year history to reach the mark.

“I was only meant to stay six months. But I just kept going and that’s because I love playing for Napier City Rovers,” Hoyle said.

Napier City Rovers captain Jim Hoyle (left) is all smiles as he walks off Bluewater Stadium with teammate Jordan Annear after his side's 1-0 Central League win over North Wellington on April 6. Photo / Neil Reid

“I came wanting an opportunity and I was lucky enough that the club gave me that opportunity and from day one, I did buy into the club. I loved everything about it and this is where I’m meant to be.”

Aged 18, the Barnsley-born future Napier City Rovers captain was signed to Rotherham United FC’s youth team with a dream of becoming a fulltime pro.

That desire was shattered by a double leg break; an injury that required surgery and eventually saw him being released by the English club.

He arrived at Napier City Rovers in 2015, hoping it would help reboot his career.

Coach Bill Robertson – who was then player-coach – liked what he saw and Hoyle has gone on to be one of the modern-day greats of the club.

Napier City Rovers' new mascot Finaldo joins in the post-match celebrations after Sunday's 1-0 Central League win over North Wellington, a match which marked captain Jim Hoyle's 201st appearance for the Bluewater Stadium-based club. Photo / Neil Reid

After Sunday’s 1-0 win over North Wellington, Robertson described Hoyle breaking the 200-mark as a “fantastic achievement”.

“Jim is a fantastic, consistent performer and I’m delighted for him,” he said. “And hopefully he’s got a few more [seasons] left in the tank.”

Robertson said reaching that mark of first-team appearances was tough at any club.

It highlighted commitment, dedication and a consistent high level of performance.

Robertson said the fact his captain had broken the 200-game barrier at a “high-performing club” made the achievement even more significant.

“He’d not done it in a team that’s battling relegation or finishing mid-table,” his long-time coach said.

“He’s won Central League titles, the Chatham Cup, and reaching National League qualification for the past three seasons.”

Hoyle had another trademark strong match in last weekend’s one-goal win, a result that sees his side remain one of the four teams to have won their opening two Central League matches.

But behind him, new goalkeeper Harry Townsend turned in his team’s best individual performance of the day.

The 24-year-old Englishman, playing in his first league match at Bluewater Stadium, was rightly voted Napier City Rovers’ man-of-the-match after a series of outstanding saves kept out dangerous North Wellington attacks.

That includes acrobatically tipping the ball over the top of his crossbar late in the second half to secure the win.

Earlier, as halftime neared, Townsend pulled off a gutsy one-on-one, near point-blank save to deny ex-Napier City Rovers attacker Alex Mort, who had been played through into Townsend’s penalty area.

“He’s made some crucial saves at key times,” Robertson said.

“It was great to see, especially in his home-ground debut.”

Napier City Rovers’ winning goal came from Cameron Emerson, with a deft header from a left-foot cross from Sam Lack.

Emerson has impressed in both his team’s league matches in 2025, following on from an outstanding 2024 season.

Ahead of this weekend's clash with the Wellington Phoenix Reserves, Napier City Rovers coach Bill Robertson says he's super happy his team have started the 2025 Central League with back-to-back wins. Photo / Neil Reid

While the second half was a scratchy affair for both teams, Robertson said the eventual win was a “big three points” in terms of the Central League points table.

“That’s two from two for the start of the season,” the coach said.

“If you’d offered me that a few weeks ago, I obviously would have grabbed it. We’ll celebrate the success, but obviously we’ve got a bit to work on.”

Napier City Rovers travel to Wellington this weekend, where they will face the Wellington Phoenix Reserves on Saturday.

Four teams from the Central League will qualify for the National League.

Under their playing licence, Wellington Phoenix Reserves are guaranteed one of those spots, regardless of where they finish. The other three top finishers will join them in the 11-team National League.

Hoyle last year led his team to fourth in the National League, missing out on a grand final spot by just two competition points.

“it’s just about picking up points and keep moving forward,” Hoyle said.

“The goal’s National League, so we need to pick up as many points as we can.”

>> Inside the Rovers video series:

Episode 1: Match Fit

Episode 2: Teen’s Dream

Episode 3: New Beginnings

Episode 4: For Keeps

Neil Reid is a Napier-based senior reporter who covers general news, features and sport. He joined the Herald in 2014 and has 33 years of newsroom experience.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.