Inspirational captain Jim Hoyle has become just the 15th player to top the 200-game mark for Napier City Rovers.
He first arrived at the club as a teen, trying to battle back from a serious leg injury.
The team have posted back-to-back wins to open the 2025 season.
When Jim Hoyle first signed with Napier City Rovers as a teenager, he thought it would be a six-month stay.
A decade on, the Barnsley-born defender has written himself into the history of the famous New Zealand football club, becoming one of the finest captains Rovers have had and now passing the 200-appearance mark.
Under their playing licence, Wellington Phoenix Reserves are guaranteed one of those spots, regardless of where they finish. The other three top finishers will join them in the 11-team National League.
Hoyle last year led his team to fourth in the National League, missing out on a grand final spot by just two competition points.
“it’s just about picking up points and keep moving forward,” Hoyle said.