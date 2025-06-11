Almost two decades earlier, his father Wayne Atkins was part of the victorious Napier City Rovers team that won the Chatham Cup in 2000.

As Napier City Rovers prepare for Saturday’s third-round clash against Miramar Rangers in this year’s edition of the knockout tournament, Kaeden Atkins opened up about what the Chatham Cup meant to him, his family and the club he proudly represents.

Kaeden Atkins is the proud owner of a house he built that overlooks Bluewater Stadium. Photo / Neil Reid

He was aged just 18 when he lifted one of New Zealand sport’s most famous cups, a year on from making his first-team debut and just months after making his first appearance in the starting XI.

“It was definitely special because I was 18 and everyone else was a bit older than me,” Atkins said of the cup-winning campaign he was a part of.

“I was a little bit hard stepping in at the start, but I got into things pretty well and did all right.

Defender Kaeden Atkins stands in front of a framed picture of the triumphant 2019 Napier City Rovers Chatham Cup team hung in the players' tunnel at Bluewater Stadium. Photo / Neil Reid

“It was good to get through all the way to the final. And that was one of the most special and memorable moments for me at the club.”

“And hopefully we can add to it [with future success].”

They are joint third on the list of all-time winners, having taken out the knockout tournament five times.

It is a record that is honoured with a logo on the side’s playing shirt.

Kaeden Atkins presence can never be missed when he's in Napier City Rovers' match-day squad. Photo / Neil Reid

Atkins said the cup victories were a “big part” of Napier City Rovers’ history.

“Hopefully we can add to that this season.”

He had fond memories of his dad’s career at the club, which totalled 181 first-team games.

The 2000 season team Wayne Atkins was a key player of won the double: securing both the Chatham Cup and the National League.

His 24-year-old son – who is a builder – said it was a “special moment” for the Atkins family when he too became a Chatham Cup winner 19 years later.

Wayne Atkins (left) was his son's coach at Hawke's Bay United when they played in New Zealand Football's former summer national league in 2019-20.

A season earlier, Atkins made several appearances off the bench for the side on their way to winning the 2018 Central League title.

After watching his father play in the Napier City Rovers shirt for so long, Atkins said it meant a lot to now be contributing in his own way to the famous New Zealand football club’s rich legacy.

“I was always down here when Dad was playing back in the day, and supporting from the side,” he said.

“To then step in and play with the first team has been great. It’s quite cool to say I’ve done that.

Napier City Rovers captain Jim Hoyle – No 15 and one of the survivors of the 2019 Chatham Cup victory – tries to leap for a corner during his side's 3-2 Central League loss to Western Suburbs. Photo / Neil Reid

“He’s won [the] Chatham Cup and the league, so it’s cool to be able to do the same.”

Jack and John Batty are another father-son combination to have won the trophy.

Atkins’ father was among a group of jubilant supporters and family members who celebrated with the team in their changing room after the dramatic 3-2 grand final win over Melville United at North Harbour Stadium.

The shirt Kaeden Atkins – who notched up 100 first-team appearances in 2023 – wore during the final proudly hangs on a wall at his hillside home; a property that overlooks Bluewater Stadium.

Kaeden Atkins (right) joins teammates including now coach Bill Roberts (second from left) in congratulating Liam Schofield (left) on a goal during the 2019 Chatham Cup run. Photo / NZME

Also present at the house are three of his teammates, who moved in after the building was completed late last year; Adam Hewson, Harry Mason and Benjamin Stanley.

“I’ve got four players, including myself, that play in this team in the house,” Atkins said.

“It’s pretty cool to play a sport together ... and cook together ... it’s special.”

He joked: “Adam and Stanners [Stanley] are pretty good. Harry’s a little bit dodgy on the cleaning side of things, but that’s all right.”

He is one of four players who remains in the playing group in 2025, alongside captain Jim Hoyle, Liam Schofield and Fergus Neil.

Napier City Rovers midfielder Liam Schofield, (left) and new recruit forward Eric Kostandini Ziu line up a free kick in their side's 3-2 Central League loss to Western Suburbs. Photo / Neil Reid

On Saturday afternoon, the side face Miramar Rangers – who moved up to second place in the Central League after knocking over defending champs Wellington Olympic last weekend – in Wellington in Chatham Cup action.

The match comes six days after Napier City Rovers suffered a heartbreaker of a loss to another Wellington club, Western Suburbs, in Central League action.

After conceding two nightmarish early goals, the Bill Robertson-coached team battled their way back into the match to trail 2-1 at halftime.

Referee Andrew Phillips prepares to give a red card to Western Suburbs' Finn Diamond after a rash challenge which left new Napier City Rovers recruit Jake Williams on the turf. Photo / Neil Reid

Stephen Hoyle looked to have secured Napier City Rovers a point after he levelled the scores with a classy backheel late in the match, by which time his team had enjoyed periods of dominance in the second 45 minutes.

Jonathan Robinson then scored the winner for Western Suburbs in the dying moments, putting the ball into the back of the net in a mad goalmouth scramble after first a teammate and then Robinson hit the posts, as Napier City Rovers defenders stood urging the assistant referee to call for offside.

The result saw Western Suburbs leapfrog Napier City Rovers into fourth spot on the Central League table with seven rounds remaining, with a top-four finish required to qualify for the 2025 National League.

Neil Reid is a Napier-based senior reporter who covers general news, features and sport. He joined the Herald in 2014 and has 33 years of newsroom experience.

