Father-son Chatham Cup magic remembered as crunch knockout match looms – On The Up

Neil Reid
By
Senior reporter·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Like his father, Napier City Rovers defender Kaeden Atkins is a Chatham Cup champion. Video / Neil Reid
  • Napier City Rovers’ Kaeden Atkins became a Chatham Cup winner at 18, following in his father’s footsteps.
  • The team, joint third in all-time wins, aim to add to their five Chatham Cup victories.
  • Kaeden Atkins cherishes contributing to the club’s legacy, inspired by his father’s successful career.

A tiny minority of New Zealand footballers ever get the chance to hold aloft the Chatham Cup.

Even fewer are teens in their first season as a regular starter in senior first-team football in the top domestic levels of the game.

It’s something Napier City Rovers defender Kaeden Atkins achieved

