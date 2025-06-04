To make Napier City Rovers’ achievement even more profound, one of the five other clubs – the Wellington Phoenix Reserves – are guaranteed a National League spot regardless of where they finish in the Central League via their participation agreement with NZF.
For the past two years, the side have driven south the night before game day. The club’s investment in hotel accommodation has paid off with consistently strong results on the road.
Using precious dollars wisely is a must at Napier City Rovers.
While the history of the club is rich – having previously won five Chatham Cups and four National League titles – financially some of the other teams they face in the Central and National leagues are in a different ballpark.
Auckland City pull in around $1 million solely from gaming trusts; a figure further increased by sponsorship deals.
Napier City Rovers’ entire first-team season budget is less than 10% of the gaming trust sum received by the national champions.
NZF regulations cap weekly player payments to $150 a game.
But some sides offer their top players high six-figure contracts as youth coaches; some of those deals are also richer than the budget Napier City Rovers’ entire side operates with.
Napier City Rovers don’t complain about the at-times uneven playing field they’re faced with.
In some ways, it has added to a strong resolve and culture that has grown in strength in recent seasons.
That culture is paramount when it comes to Robertson recruiting players from outside the region.
“We haven’t got a huge budget like some other clubs have to sign any player I want. We have to be strategic with our recruitment,” he said.
“We’ve got a good track record of bringing in good players and, most importantly, good people that buy into what we’re trying to achieve here. It’s not an easy task, but we’ve got a model here that seems to be working well for us.”
Napier City Rovers hope to take another step towards the hoped-for fourth successive National League qualification on Sunday when they host Wellington team Western Suburbs in round-10 Central League action.
Robertson’s team go into the match in fourth place, two competition points ahead of their weekend rivals.
The coach is after his team to concentrate on their “processes” rather than the points table; saying if they do that successfully, the results will follow.
But there’s no mistaking the burning desire throughout the coaching, management, and playing group to again reach the National League.
“That would be an incredible achievement,” Robertson said.
“The consistency we’ve shown to perform at a high level and secure the results we need to qualify for the past three years is fantastic. We’re obviously trying to do that again.
The side’s achievements over the past three seasons have helped financially.
Billboards of returning and new sponsors surround the playing arena at Bluewater Stadium.
Crowds have also been dramatically on the up, especially over the past two seasons.
Game day at Bluewater Stadium is now a “must-do” day out on a Sunday for a growing number of families, including hundreds of kids decked out in Napier City Rovers replica kit.
And the scenes that happen post-match at the venue are a throwback to the amateur era of sport in New Zealand, where crowds are welcome to flock on to the pitch and a line of autograph hunters stretching dozens of metres await the players before they can head to the changing rooms.
“We always speak about the players being role models in the region and trying to inspire the future generations of young players,” Robertson said.
“It’s absolutely fantastic to see the crowds and the number of kids here that are at games watching. At the end of the game, when you see the kids lining up for autographs with their heroes, it is a really powerful sight.”
It was another big crowd that flocked to Bluewater Stadium last Sunday to watch the side claim a deserved 3-1 win over the Wellington Phoenix Reserves in the second round of the knockout Chatham Cup.
The goals came via a double to Jordan Annear, while another from Sam Lack takes his 2025 tally to six from 10 games.
Robertson took the chance to rotate his squad.
The changes included captain Jim Hoyle, fellow defensive rock Matt Jones and impressive English import Mason Johnson starting the match from the substitutes bench.