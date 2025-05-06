‘More to come’: Testing start to 2025 as Napier City Rovers chase National League dream

Fifth and sixth are respectively held by Waterside Karori – who are locked on 10 competition points with Napier City Rovers but are a place behind on goals for and against – and fellow Wellington club Western Suburbs who have nine points.
“It is just the nature of it; it comes with the territory.
“But we’ve got to stay grounded, and remember that it’s a difficult challenge we face, playing and qualifying for the National League.
“We go on about being the only regional team to qualify for the last three years and there’s a reason for that. It’s not easy; we bat well above our average, and we need to get back to our processes, concentrate on each game and then I’m sure we’ll start to pick up some wins.”
On Sunday, they host Miramar Rangers; the storied Wellington club who were active in the player market during the off-season after they failed to make last year’s National League.
Napier City Rovers lost an evenly fought game to Waterside Karori in the capital last Saturday 2-1.
Christian Leopard was Napier City Rovers’ goal scorer, slotting home one of his side’s 32 shots at goal.
Ihaia Delaney scored a double for Waterside Karori; with both goals coming after he managed to break free of the defence near the far post.
“We had a significant amount of opportunities,” Robertson said. “But you have to put them in the net.
“We’re certainty not panicking. But given the high standards we demand of each other, and what we expect, then there have certainly been [some competition] points dropped.
“We had periods where we dominated the game, and we’ve got to capitalise on those moments and just be a little bit more clinical.
Napier City Rovers will have to be tight on defence this weekend, with Miramar Rangers featuring the Central League’s golden boot leader; Uruguayan import Martin Bueno who has slotted home 11 goals in just six games.
In contrast, Robertson’s side has scored just one more goal than Bueno across the opening third of the season.