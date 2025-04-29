That duo, and fellow goal-scorer Harry Mason, were aided by some great delivery from the likes of Liam Schofield – who was one of his team’s best – and Mason Johnson.
Captain Jim Hoyle, who headed in a second-half corner from Schofield, George Andrew and Matt Jones showed their class and reliability on defence. Jones also highlighted the spark he can provide when going forward, running at speed to the edge of the Island Bay United box before passing to Mason who slammed home his second-half goal.
The four players – including 17-year-old debutant Alex Biju – who came off the bench during the final quarter also provided some spark as the Island Bay United defence tired.
Ethan Spencer, 17, who made his debut last year, scored his first league goal when he was brought into the match.
Their upcoming opposition are fifth on the points table.
It’s a match Napier City Rovers are again eyeing three points from. Later on Saturday afternoon in Wellington, league leaders Wellington Olympic will host the second-placed Wellington Phoenix Reserves.
“We’ll tick this win off now, get back to training and start to focus on Waterside Karori,” he said.
“Hopefully we can put in a similar performance [to what we did against Island Bay] and get a similar result.”