Napier City Rovers players come in to congratulate Sam Lack after his first half goal in his side's 6-1 Central League win over Island Bay United. Photo / Neil Reid

That includes a brilliant performance from Sam Lack, with the young attacker scoring two goals and being a constant threat to the opposition defence.

As the side prepare for another trip to Wellington this weekend, Robertson said he was proud – but not surprised – of the way his team had responded after the Upper Hutt City Football result.

“We set pretty high standards for ourselves,” he said.

Mason Johnson goes high for Napier City Rovers but his header just misses the mark. Photo / Neil Reid

“We expect to win our games at home, so a draw, it felt like a bit of a loss. It was certainly points dropped.

“The reaction against Island Bay, I did anticipate that.

“The boys were disappointed last week. The training had been good in the week leading up to Saturday’s match. I was pleased with the reaction; it was a really good performance and a good win.

A determined Sam Lack, left, plays the ball forward. Photo / Neil Reid

“The game was tight for a while, certainly in the first half. But we were quite dominant and then as the game opened up, we really stamped our authority.”

Such was the performance from his players on Saturday, one of Robertson’s most challenging tasks would have been singling out a man of the match.

Napier City Rovers standouts Adam Hewson, left, and goal-scorer Harry Mason on the bench after being subbed in their side's 6-1 Central League win over Island Bay United. Photo / Neil Reid

Every member of the starting XI stood up when their team needed it.

Lack and Stephen Hoyle – who switched from defence to playing up front – regularly ran their way around or through the opposition defence.

That duo, and fellow goal-scorer Harry Mason, were aided by some great delivery from the likes of Liam Schofield – who was one of his team’s best – and Mason Johnson.

Napier City Rovers players Liam Schofield (left) and Mason Johnson warm up before their impressive showings against Island Bay United. Photo / Neil Reid

Captain Jim Hoyle, who headed in a second-half corner from Schofield, George Andrew and Matt Jones showed their class and reliability on defence. Jones also highlighted the spark he can provide when going forward, running at speed to the edge of the Island Bay United box before passing to Mason who slammed home his second-half goal.

The four players – including 17-year-old debutant Alex Biju – who came off the bench during the final quarter also provided some spark as the Island Bay United defence tired.

Ethan Spencer, 17, who made his debut last year, scored his first league goal when he was brought into the match.

“Steve did a good job for us up front, linked well and obviously helped Sam grab a couple of goals,” Robertson said.

Napier City Rovers goalkeeper Harry Townsend again impressed with some strong work in and around the box. Photo / Neil Reid

“And Sam had a good performance.

“It was really pleasing to see a number of other players stand up.

“We’ve got a debut for Alex Biju and Ethan Spencer at 17 has also got his first National League goal. It was great to see the young lads performing.”

There’s no let-up from southern road trips for Robertson’s team this weekend.

On Friday, they will again head to Wellington on the eve of their round-six Central League clash against Waterside Karori.

Their upcoming opposition are fifth on the points table.

It’s a match Napier City Rovers are again eyeing three points from. Later on Saturday afternoon in Wellington, league leaders Wellington Olympic will host the second-placed Wellington Phoenix Reserves.

Attacking midfielder Alex Biju, 17 (right) prepares to earn his first league cap for Napier City Rovers. He is pictured with teen teammate Ethan Spencer. Photo / Neil Reid

“We’ll tick this win off now, get back to training and start to focus on Waterside Karori,” he said.

“Hopefully we can put in a similar performance [to what we did against Island Bay] and get a similar result.”

