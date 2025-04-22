The past three weeks has seen them being fortunate to hold on to a 1-0 win over bottom-placed Central League side North Wellington, fall 2-0 to competition leaders the Wellington Phoenix Reserves and then put in a largely disappointing showing last Sunday as they drew 1-1 with second-to-last-placed Upper Hutt City Football.
Hoyle said that given what the side wants to achieve this season, only one result would be acceptable against Island Bay United on the road on Saturday; a win.
“There’s absolutely no excuses now; we’ve got to get three points away at Island Bay,” he said.
“If it’s scrappy, if it’s with quality, it doesn’t matter [we just need to win]. We’re playing catch-up already early in the season, we’ve got big ambitions, so we have to go and win.”
Under their playing licence, the Wellington Phoenix Reserves are guaranteed one of those spots, regardless of where they finish. The other three top finishers will join them in the 11-team National League.
The Wellington Phoenix Reserves and Wellington Olympic are the early pace-setters of the league.
Napier City Rovers hold third, Waterside Karori have made the most of a kind draw to start the season to sit in fourth spot, while likely leading National League qualification rivals Miramar Rangers and Western Suburbs (who have both had tough draws for the opening month of the league) are in fifth and eighth spot respectively.
But Hoyle is well aware that if his team are to qualify and then be contenders in New Zealand Football’s showpiece domestic league, they have to show a lot more than they did against Upper Hutt City Football, a side coached by former All White Rory Fallon.
“It’s frustrating,” Hoyle said after Sunday’s 1-1 draw. “That’s dropped points the last two weekends now.
“We’ve got some problems to solve on the training field and hopefully we can bounce back next week. The result is just frustrating to be honest, we controlled large parts of the game, but just not enough quality in front of goal and then we’ve conceded a goal.
“When you come up against teams like Upper City at home, you need to maximise points if you want to end up in National League. We’ve got some problem-solving to do.”
“I think it’s just finding that quality in the final third [of the pitch]. We need to be scoring more than one goal to put these games to bed.”
Last Sunday’s result might not have been the one Napier City Rovers wanted – and their attack has been too often misfiring as a unit – but there were still positives to take away from the 1-1 draw.
The Hoyle brothers – Jim and older brother Stephen – and Matt Jones were outstanding in the defensive line.
Stephen Hoyle was also his side’s goal-scorer, firing in a shot after Upper Hutt City Football failed to clear a corner.
Forward Max Chretien was heavily involved throughout his time on the pitch and was involved in several promising attacks. Alongside him, Cameron Emerson also got stuck in playing in a more attacking role and higher up the pitch than he did all of last season.
Liam Schofield was also outstanding in his first start of the season, providing plenty of spark from midfield, some quality distribution and a succession of well-directed corners that repeatedly troubled Upper Hutt’s defence.