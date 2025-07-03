Mental Health Minister Matt Doocey briefed on death of Auckland baby

“The minister acknowledges this tragedy, and his thoughts are with all involved,” the spokesperson said.

Doocey was unable to comment further at this time.

Health New Zealand (HNZ) acting northern region deputy chief executive Mike Shepherd said in a statement HNZ would not be commenting on the specifics of the case for privacy reasons.

“We acknowledge this very sad situation and offer our sympathies to the whānau and community,” he said.

“We can say that HNZ routinely reviews the care it provides when any serious event occurs.”

An Oranga Tamariki spokesperson said that because the matter was before the courts and subject to an active police investigation, they were unable to comment.

A spokesperson for the Minister for Children, Karen Chhour, said it would be inappropriate to comment at this time.

Police at the scene in Auckland's Freemans Bay after a newborn baby was found inside a wheelie bin. Photo / Dean Purcell

Today, Detective Inspector Scott Beard said a post-mortem examination was carried out on the baby yesterday, the results of which are still pending.

Police were still investigating at the property on Renall St.

“Our inquiries remain ongoing, and it will take some time for a thorough investigation to be completed,” Beard said.

“We are continuing to ask for those in the community that might have information or CCTV footage that could assist us to get in touch.”

The woman is due to appear on July 31 and enter a plea. Until then, she has been voluntarily remanded in custody and given interim name suppression.

Beard earlier said the case was a “tragedy for everyone concerned”.

“There is a person’s wellbeing to consider here alongside the investigation, so we will ensure the woman gets the support she needs.”

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to make a report via 105, using the file number 250630/9878 and quote “Operation Yarrow”.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or crimestoppers-nz.org.