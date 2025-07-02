Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Auckland

Freemans Bay homicide investigation: Dead baby found in Auckland wheelie bin

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

A homicide investigation has been launched after a body was found at a property on Renall St around 10pm in the Auckland suburb of Freemans Bay last night. Video / Carson Bluck

Police say the body found in the Auckland suburb of Freemans Bay was a baby in a wheelie bin.

Detective Inspector Scott Beard said police discovered the child about 10pm last night on Renall St.

“Sadly, I can confirm the deceased is a newborn baby, and they were discovered in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Auckland

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Auckland