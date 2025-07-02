Police are not looking for anyone else.

“This is a tragedy for everyone concerned and there is a person’s wellbeing to consider here alongside the investigation, so we will ensure the woman gets the support she needs.

“Police acknowledge this will understandably be quite confronting information for the community to grapple with.”

Police have blocked off Renall St, off Ponsonby Rd, this morning after an incident. NZ Herald photograph by Carson Bluck 2 June 2025

Police cordon off street

Police were seen cordoning Renall St, off Ponsonby Rd, about 7am today.

A Renall St resident told the Herald police were at the property late last night.

A scene guard was standing at the taped-off crossing and several police cars could be seen down the street.

From the cordon, police wearing sterile gloves could be seen entering and exiting a property that itself was wrapped in police tape.

A local cafe worker told the Herald they were instructed by police “not to touch anything” near the street when they arrived to work.

Post-mortem taking place

A post-mortem was taking place today to determine the next steps in the investigation, Baird said.

“The result is not yet known, and police will provide further updates as the investigation allows. We would ask the public to avoid speculation given what has occurred and allow investigators to carry out their work.”

Police would be canvassing the area as part of the investigation, and seeking CCTV from residents in Renall St.

“We will ... also searching other wheelie bins in order to secure any additional evidence that may be relevant to the investigation.”

Anyone with information that could help the investigation should report it via 105, using the file number 250630/9878 and quoting ‘Operation Yarrow’.

“Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 orcrimestoppers-nz.org."