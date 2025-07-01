A worker at a local cafe told the Herald they were told by police “not to touch anything” near the street when they arrived to work.

Police have cordoned off Renall St in Ponsonby this morning. Photo / Carson Bluck

According to staff from another nearby cafe, police said they believed there was no danger to the community.

Police at the scene would not comment on the incident.

A person who used to live on Renall St who was at the scene said there had been serious problems in the past with the residents of the house which had been cordoned off.

“Last week they smashed up some cars on the road,” she alleged.

Local residents on the way to work are anxiously peering over the cordon and trying to ask police what’s happened.

