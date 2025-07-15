Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Auckland FC: Michael Woud ready for Black Knights debut after a year on the bench behind Alex Paulsen

Bonnie Jansen
By
Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
8 mins to read

Michael Woud was among Auckland FC's first-ever signings. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Michael Woud was among Auckland FC's first-ever signings. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

When Michael Woud signed with Auckland FC, he wasn’t just joining a brand-new football club – he was stepping into an opportunity to play at home.

One of the first through the door, the 26-year-old goalkeeper looked destined to own the No 1 jersey in the team’s inaugural season.

It

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save