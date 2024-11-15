Live updates of the Fifa World Cup qualifier between the All Whites and Vanuatu in Hamilton.

The All Whites kick off Fifa World Cup 2026 qualifiers against Vanuatu in Hamilton on Friday (7.30pm) and Samoa in Auckland on Monday (7.30pm).

The All Whites will be heavy favourites against Vanuatu, whose squad is almost entirely domestic-based, with captain Brian Kaltak (Central Coast Mariners) the only fulltime professional, while there are four others drawn from Australian regional leagues. But All Whites coach Darren Bazeley said there is no chance of overconfidence or complacency.

“For every game, there are different challenges but we try to prepare for every game the same way,” said Bazeley. “The players don’t need too much reminding of the importance of the game. We are the favourites and we know that. That does bring different challenges but not [anything] that we are scared of.”



