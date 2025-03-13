Advertisement
Football: Former All Whites coach Ricki Herbert slams Kosta Barbarouses' grudge claims

Nathan Limm
Ricki Herbert coached both the All Whites and the Wellington Phoenix between 2007-2013. Photo / Photosport

Former All Whites and Wellington Phoenix coach Ricki Herbert has hit back at allegations from Kosta Barbarouses a grudge was the reason for his omission from the 2010 Football World Cup squad.

The veteran winger has declared he was left out of the South Africa tournament because the then Phoenix and New Zealand coach was resentful about him shifting from Wellington to Brisbane in the A-League.

Barbarouses signed a three-year deal at the start of 2010 with Ange Postecoglou’s Roar side.

The forward has been selected for the All Whites’ final stage of Oceania Qualifiers for next year’s World Cup, starting with the semifinal against Fiji on March 21 in Wellington.

Barbarouses told Newstalk ZB his goal to make the tournament in North America is driven by his omission back in 2010.

“It had to do with me leaving the Phoenix to go to Brisbane and Ricki holding it against me a bit. On the basis of other players that did go being semi-professional at the time, maybe I should’ve been in there.

“At the end of the day, that move to Brisbane made my career, so one door closed and a hundred others opened. It still hurts to this day but I’ve just worked hard and believed in myself over the years and still have the opportunity now.”

Herbert coached both the All Whites and Wellington Phoenix, the former from 2005 to 2013 and the latter from 2007 to 2013.

Herbert denies Barbarouses’ claims and said the comments are disappointing.

“There’s absolutely no context to it whatsoever. A player leaving the Wellington Phoenix to go to another club has no impact on any selection process.”

Herbert has pointed to fellow forward Shane Smeltz as proof, who shifted from Wellington to the Gold Coast in 2009.

“The most prolific goal-scorer for the national team at that point, and a player that was highly regarded in the A-League. Shane was an integral playing member at the 2010 World Cup. So I’m staggered to believe that Kosta thinks he was left out because he left a football club.”

The veteran mentor also slammed Barbarouses’ idea that semi-professional players were included at his expense.

Herbert said it is not for athletes to be making selections.

“I don’t know who he’s talking about but I guess the ones that may fit into that category don’t play in the positions he plays in anyway, so the comment’s kind of irrelevant.”

Herbert is shutting down any notion of him holding a grudge against Barbarouses for departing the Phoenix.

“Do you have disappointment when players move on? Yes you do – I had disappointment when Shane Smeltz moved on. But Shane went to the World Cup in 2010 and was an integral playing member of a very successful team.”

Herbert is pleased with coach Darren Bazeley’s squad and believes they are well placed to reach their first pinnacle tournament in 16 years.

“We’re on the brink of going back to another World Cup in 2026 which we will do. Kosta’s a part of that team and hopefully he plays really well, delivers and scores us the winning goal in Auckland.”

