“It had to do with me leaving the Phoenix to go to Brisbane and Ricki holding it against me a bit. On the basis of other players that did go being semi-professional at the time, maybe I should’ve been in there.

“At the end of the day, that move to Brisbane made my career, so one door closed and a hundred others opened. It still hurts to this day but I’ve just worked hard and believed in myself over the years and still have the opportunity now.”

Herbert coached both the All Whites and Wellington Phoenix, the former from 2005 to 2013 and the latter from 2007 to 2013.

Herbert denies Barbarouses’ claims and said the comments are disappointing.

“There’s absolutely no context to it whatsoever. A player leaving the Wellington Phoenix to go to another club has no impact on any selection process.”

Herbert has pointed to fellow forward Shane Smeltz as proof, who shifted from Wellington to the Gold Coast in 2009.

“The most prolific goal-scorer for the national team at that point, and a player that was highly regarded in the A-League. Shane was an integral playing member at the 2010 World Cup. So I’m staggered to believe that Kosta thinks he was left out because he left a football club.”

The veteran mentor also slammed Barbarouses’ idea that semi-professional players were included at his expense.

Herbert said it is not for athletes to be making selections.

“I don’t know who he’s talking about but I guess the ones that may fit into that category don’t play in the positions he plays in anyway, so the comment’s kind of irrelevant.”

Herbert is shutting down any notion of him holding a grudge against Barbarouses for departing the Phoenix.

“Do you have disappointment when players move on? Yes you do – I had disappointment when Shane Smeltz moved on. But Shane went to the World Cup in 2010 and was an integral playing member of a very successful team.”

Herbert is pleased with coach Darren Bazeley’s squad and believes they are well placed to reach their first pinnacle tournament in 16 years.

“We’re on the brink of going back to another World Cup in 2026 which we will do. Kosta’s a part of that team and hopefully he plays really well, delivers and scores us the winning goal in Auckland.”