Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Olympics

Olympics 2024: Behind the scenes with Dame Lisa Carrington and the women’s K4 crew going for gold

Michael Burgess
By
14 mins to read
Niamh Fisher-Black and Kim Cadzow competed in the Women's Road Race while both Finn Butcher and Luuka Jones booked quarter-final spots. Video / Chereè Kinnear / Getty / Photosport

Spending many early mornings with New Zealand’s elite women’s kayaking team, Michael Burgess captures the grit, camaraderie and pursuit of excellence that drives these athletes. Pushing through wind-whipped waters and tough training programmes, they remain Paris 2024.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Olympics

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Olympics