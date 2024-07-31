Hayden Wilde and Alex Yee after the men's triathlon at the Paris Olympics. Photo / Getty Images

Halfway through the cycle leg, Wilde knew he was in trouble. After a tough swim leg – in 29th, trailing the leaders by a minute as he left the water – Wilde had made some ground on the front bunch but had burned plenty of energy doing so.

He knew he had to catch Yee before the start of the run leg and it was reaching a now or never moment. That’s when he saw McCullough, who had dropped back from the leading pack to help his drag his compatriot back up the field.

Wilde’s reaction was instantaneous – and echoed the thoughts of all those watching around New Zealand.

“[I told him] - You’re a f**king legend,” said Wilde. “I slapped him on the arse and gave him the kudos he needed. He did a fantastic job, I told him how it is.”

The intervention had an immediate impact. McCullough poured on the power to drag Wilde through the field thanks to drafting, which allowed the joint favourite to catch the leading bunch while conserving energy for the run, which was always going to be the decisive moment in the race.

Kristian Blummenfelt of Team Norway, Tjebbe Kaindl of Team Austria and Hayden Wilde of Team New Zealand competes during Men's Individual Triathlon. Photo / Getty Images

While the 26-year-old ultimately missed out on gold in heartbreaking fashion – overhauled by Yee 300 metres from home after being ahead by 15 seconds at one point – McCullough’s decision provided the platform for Wilde’s podium push and was the difference between glory and obscurity.

“If I didn’t close that gap [on the bike] it was game over for me,” said Wilde. “I knew that for sure. If I didn’t put that big surge in and shoot some ammo there, it would have been game over. A big kudos to Dylan, who came back. If it wasn’t for him I wouldn’t have had those legs on the run….he sacrificed his race to come back for me. He put an absolute charge in to get us back up and gave me the opportunity to rest up, save my legs and then it was just a game of nutrition, a game of fuelling, to fully recover as fast I as I could.”

McCullough was having a solid personal race – ensconced with the leading group – but didn’t hesitate when he got the instructions from team coach Craig Kirkwood after the third of six laps.

“We had a whiteboard (saying Dylan drop back) and shouted at him,” explained Kirkwood. “He saw me, then sat up and drifted back. It was huge effort from him. Can’t express how much that means for us.”

With the tow from McCullough, the deficit was gone within a lap and a half, setting the stage for the memorable duel on the run leg. Yee led early, before a burst from Wilde took him past the Brit and seemingly on course for Olympic immortality. But just when Yee looked gone, he found something else, grabbing the Kiwi with the finish line in sight.

“I thought he had the gold,” admitted McCullough. “I was screaming at him on the last lap of the run. I thought he had it.”

Wilde was crushed as he crossed the line, congratulating Yee before collapsing to the ground. But his thoughts then turned to his teammate – still out on the course in the punishing heat and humidity - and he waited at the finish for his fellow Kiwi to cross the line.

“We had a hug and a moment after the finish,” said McCullough. “There were a lot of tears and stuff. We are good mates.”

With sweat still streaming down his face, 19th placed McCullough was proud of his contribution – “a top 20 in my first Games, I did my best for New Zealand.”

For his part, Wilde promised to return the favour at the next Games in 2028.

“If I go to Los Angeles, I’ll do whatever I can to assist him and try to get him on the podium and maybe one day do the Hamish [Carter]/[Bevan] Docherty one-two.”







