The New Zealand team for the 2024 Paris Olympics at a glance:
- 195 athletes
- 98 men, 97 women
- 17.4% of the team is Māori
- Luuka Jones (canoe slalom), Ali Riley (football) and Emma Twigg (rowing) all attending their fifth Olympic Games
- Youngest athlete: 18-year-old footballer Milly Clegg
- Oldest athlete: 45-year-old equestrian athlete Tim Price
New Zealand will compete across more sports than ever before at the 2024 Olympic Games, with athletes to contest 23 sports, including NZ’s Olympic debut in kiteboarding and speed climbing.
The team is close to gender equal, made up of 98 males and 97 females. Auckland has produced the largest number of athletes, with 58 team members hailing from the region. Canterbury is next with 24, Wellington 18, the Waikato 17, and Bay of Plenty 14.
The team members come from a wide range of cultural backgrounds, including athletes with Samoan, Tongan, French, Australian, Fijian, Chinese, Korean, Dutch, Indian, South African and American heritage. Māori athletes make up 17.4% of the team (34 athletes).