New Zealand’s George Beamish running in the 2022 World Athletics Championships men’s 5000m heats. Photo / INPHO / Photosport

New Zealand runner George Beamish looks to be hitting his stride at exactly the right time after setting a new Oceania record in the 3000m steeplechase.

Competing at the Paris Diamond League meeting, Beamish finished fifth with a time of 8:09.64. His previous best was 8:13.26. While behind the winner Abrham Sime of Ethiopia by almost seven seconds, Beamish’s performance showcased his international potential.

Paris 2024 will be Beamish’s first Olympics, and he has been making waves in New Zealand athletics with his impressive achievements, including multiple national records and a gold medal in the 1500m at the World Indoor Championships earlier this year.

Although he was eligible for selection in the 3000m steeplechase, 1500m, and 5000m events at the Olympics, Beamish was chosen only for the steeplechase due to scheduling constraints.

The first round of the steeplechase in Paris is set to take place on August 5, with the final scheduled for August 7.