George Beamish sets Oceania record in Paris ahead of first Olympics

NZ Herald
New Zealand’s George Beamish running in the 2022 World Athletics Championships men’s 5000m heats. Photo / INPHO / Photosport

New Zealand's George Beamish running in the 2022 World Athletics Championships men's 5000m heats. Photo / INPHO / Photosport

New Zealand runner George Beamish looks to be hitting his stride at exactly the right time after setting a new Oceania record in the 3000m steeplechase.

Competing at the Paris Diamond League meeting, Beamish finished fifth with a time of 8:09.64. His previous best was 8:13.26. While behind the winner Abrham Sime of Ethiopia by almost seven seconds, Beamish’s performance showcased his international potential.

Paris 2024 will be Beamish’s first Olympics, and he has been making waves in New Zealand athletics with his impressive achievements, including multiple national records and a gold medal in the 1500m at the World Indoor Championships earlier this year.

Although he was eligible for selection in the 3000m steeplechase, 1500m, and 5000m events at the Olympics, Beamish was chosen only for the steeplechase due to scheduling constraints.

The first round of the steeplechase in Paris is set to take place on August 5, with the final scheduled for August 7.

Beamish heads into his debut Olympics in Paris with high expectations in the men’s steeplechase. He will be the first New Zealand steeplechaser at the Olympic Games in 40 years.

Raised in Hawke’s Bay, the versatile US-based athlete has developed into a world-class performer under the coaching guidance of Dathan Ritzenhein.

Beamish, the owner of national records on the track over 3000m, 5000m and 3000m steeplechase, competed at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, placing sixth in the 5000m final.

In 2023 he impressed to finish fifth in the steeplechase final at the World Athletics Championships before causing a huge shock to claim a come-from-behind victory to snatch a dramatic 1500m gold at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Glasgow in March 2024.

