Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad suffered a calf injury against the Bulldogs. Photo / Photosport

If 2023 was defined by the close wins – as the Warriors had a happy knack of edging the tight contests – this season has been the opposite, as they have been on the wrong side of several narrow scorelines. Saturday’s game was probably the worst yet, given the effort expended and is the kind that can knock the stuffing out of a team, even if next week’s bye with provide some short-term physical relief.

Barnett remains hopeful.

“Most definitely – we can recover”,” he said. “That is my main message; driving the energy day in, day out. We have got to recover well mentally and physically and if we do that, we can get a response... [after] the bye. There is a fair bit of time to play and a tight ladder.”

In a brutal contest, Barnett was a standout again. On the field for almost the entire match, the 30-year-old reeled off 225 metres from 24 runs – including 89 metres post contact, along with a staggering 54 tackles.

Most of the forwards went well – more than matching the Bulldogs pack – but the Warriors paid a heavy price for poor execution, lacking structure and poise when opportunities presented.

“Decision-making at crucial stages [hurt us],” said Barnett. “Not just in extra time, there was some early on there. We were in a real grind and we needed a bit more shape and direction.”

Marata Niukore's body language sums up the Warriors' feelings after the tough loss to the Bulldogs. Copyright Photo / Photosport

The injuries were a factor, sending Dylan Walker and Kurt Capewell into the backline, along with exciting debutant second-rower Leka Halasima, while Adam Pompey shifted to the wing and Tuivasa-Sheck to the back.

“It was confusing,” admitted Barnett. “I’m not giving us an out but we were so clunky there in the important stages but it was just because we had so many people in different spots. We just made some poor decisions at crucial stages and that is what hurt us in the end.”

But the Warriors still had chances, especially late on. The excellent Halasima was held up over the line after a slashing burst, while Marata Niukore was also denied by last-ditch defending. Chanel Harris-Tavita had two field goal attempts from handy positions in golden point, while the Bunker ignored a blatant late shot on Te Maire Martin as he tried to set up for another shot.

“We were centimetres off scoring a try, to basically win the game,” admitted Barnett. “Our field goal scraped the outside of the uprights, on another day we get one. If we learn from this, will be a lot better side for it.”

Barnett is in career-best form, riding a wave that has seen him included in the last two New South Wales Origin squads. He has enjoyed everything about the experience, even if he is yet to take the field.

“There’s a little bit of disappointment at not being in the 17 but the experience has been awesome,” said Barnett. “It’s going to be a cracker up at Suncorp [for game three].”

New South Wales coach has named his side for the decider with Barnett in the 17 and is expected to make his Origin debut when the two sides meet in Brisbane.