“Hopefully tennis will grow in New Zealand. I’m pretty sure it will grow down in Te Anau.”
The club president hoped Sun would come and see everyone at the club the next time she was in New Zealand.
“I know she has a pretty busy schedule, but we normally see her when she comes home,” he said.
Playing in the second week for the first time and making her maiden appearance on centre court, the 23-year-old was cool and composed throughout in a 6-2, 5-7, 6-2 victory over British hometown favourite Emma Raducanu in a match that lasted almost three hours.
After being a set down in the second round of qualifying, Sun is now two sets away from a semifinal spot at the grand slam.
Sun is the first qualifier to reach the final eight at Wimbledon since 2010 and is the first New Zealand female to get as far as the quarter-finals on the famous grass courts.
“Basically, it is farm life, cows, chickens and sheep,” says Sun. “I would help my sister to pick up the eggs, collect the vegetables and stuff like that. Riding horses, feeding the rabbits. There is not much around. Just forests and farmlands.”
Those experiences left a deep impression. With her grandmother still in Te Anau (she moved here from China in 1998), Sun has visited regularly over the years, as often as she can outside tennis commitments.
“Most of my memories are about spending time in nature with my family,” says Sun. “We have visited all the famous spots, but I’ve also spent time bushwalking, camping and getting my hands dirty.”
This year has been significant for her. There was the ASB Classic run followed by a special week in Melbourne, where she qualified for a grand slam main draw for the first time. Sun made the second round in Dubai – getting past former world No 2 Paula Badosa – then took out a WTA US$100,000 tournament in Florida in April.
