A new dawn for New Zealand tennis.
Lulu Sun’s stunning maiden run at Wimbledon will go into the final week after she booked a spot in the fourth round with a straight sets win over China’s Lin Zhu overnight.
The Kiwi qualifier won her third round clash 7-6 (4) 7-6 (6), helped by 10 aces and 43 winners in a tight encounter and end a 35-year drought for New Zealand - becoming the first Kiwi female to reach a grand slam fourth round since 1989.
The 23-year-old clinched victory after winning the back-and-forth tiebreaker in the second set 8-6 with a forehand winner, completing the win in just over two hours. Zhu had 18 break points chances against Sun but the world number 61 could only convert three of them.
And it’s from court 15 to a centre court match-up against local hope Emma Raducanu on Monday that awaits Sun in the final 16 after the Brit defeated ninth seed Maria Sakkari in straight sets.