Lulu Sun reaches fourth round at Wimbledon with straight sets win over Lin Zhu

Cameron McMillan
By
3 mins to read
Lulu Sun of New Zealand reacts after winning a point against Lin Zhu of China in the third round on day five at Wimbledon. Photo / Getty Images

A new dawn for New Zealand tennis.

Lulu Sun’s stunning maiden run at Wimbledon will go into the final week after she booked a spot in the fourth round with a straight sets win over China’s Lin Zhu overnight.

The Kiwi qualifier won her third round clash 7-6 (4) 7-6 (6), helped by 10 aces and 43 winners in a tight encounter and end a 35-year drought for New Zealand - becoming the first Kiwi female to reach a grand slam fourth round since 1989.

The 23-year-old clinched victory after winning the back-and-forth tiebreaker in the second set 8-6 with a forehand winner, completing the win in just over two hours. Zhu had 18 break points chances against Sun but the world number 61 could only convert three of them.

And it’s from court 15 to a centre court match-up against local hope Emma Raducanu on Monday that awaits Sun in the final 16 after the Brit defeated ninth seed Maria Sakkari in straight sets.

Sun is looking to emulate Raducanu who was the first qualifier to win a grand slam when she won three qualifying rounds and seven main-draw matches to claim the US Open in 2021.

The Kiwi’s amazing run through the Wimbledon qualifying rounds and now three rounds of the main draw is the best by a New Zealand female in the Open Era - and matches Dame Ruia Morrison who reached the fourth round in 1957 and 1959.

The last New Zealander to reach the fourth round of the singles draw at Wimbledon was Brett Steven in 1997, where he was defeated by eventual finalist Cédric Pioline, while Belinda Cordwell was the last Kiwi woman to reach a grand slam fourth round (Australian Open 1988 and 1989).

Sun, ranked 123 in the world, earns $226,000 pounds ($471,520) for reaching the final 16, her best effort at a grand slam in her debut appearance at Wimbledon.

The Te Anau-born Sun, who changed allegiances from Switzerland earlier in the year, also won through qualifying to make the main draw at the Australian Open for her first grand slam before going down in the first round.

In other matches in the women’s draw, second seed Coco Gauff moved into the fourth round with a 6-4, 6-0 win over British qualifier Sonay Kartal and will face compatriot Emma Navarro in the final 16 after she defeated Diana Shnaider in three sets. Seventh seed and French Open finalist Jasmine Paolini booked a fourth round clash with 12th seed Madison Keys while Spain’s Paula Badosa also reached the second week with a win 7-6, 4-6, 6-4 win over 14th seed Daria Kasatkina.

In the men’s draw, third seed Carlos Alcaraz had to rally from 2-1 sets down to beat Frances Tiafoe 5-7, 6-2, 4-6, 7-6(2), 6-2.



