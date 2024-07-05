Sun is looking to emulate Raducanu who was the first qualifier to win a grand slam when she won three qualifying rounds and seven main-draw matches to claim the US Open in 2021.

The Kiwi’s amazing run through the Wimbledon qualifying rounds and now three rounds of the main draw is the best by a New Zealand female in the Open Era - and matches Dame Ruia Morrison who reached the fourth round in 1957 and 1959.

The last New Zealander to reach the fourth round of the singles draw at Wimbledon was Brett Steven in 1997, where he was defeated by eventual finalist Cédric Pioline, while Belinda Cordwell was the last Kiwi woman to reach a grand slam fourth round (Australian Open 1988 and 1989).

Sun, ranked 123 in the world, earns $226,000 pounds ($471,520) for reaching the final 16, her best effort at a grand slam in her debut appearance at Wimbledon.

The Te Anau-born Sun, who changed allegiances from Switzerland earlier in the year, also won through qualifying to make the main draw at the Australian Open for her first grand slam before going down in the first round.

In other matches in the women’s draw, second seed Coco Gauff moved into the fourth round with a 6-4, 6-0 win over British qualifier Sonay Kartal and will face compatriot Emma Navarro in the final 16 after she defeated Diana Shnaider in three sets. Seventh seed and French Open finalist Jasmine Paolini booked a fourth round clash with 12th seed Madison Keys while Spain’s Paula Badosa also reached the second week with a win 7-6, 4-6, 6-4 win over 14th seed Daria Kasatkina.

In the men’s draw, third seed Carlos Alcaraz had to rally from 2-1 sets down to beat Frances Tiafoe 5-7, 6-2, 4-6, 7-6(2), 6-2.







