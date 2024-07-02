An operational athletics test has been held while the quality of the river Seine continues to concern organisers. Video / AP

Tokyo bronze-medal winners Michael Venus and Marcus Daniell have missed selection for the Paris Olympics, as New Zealand’s tennis contingent has been named.

Venus, 36, and Daniell, 34, took third place at the Tokyo Games in 2021 after defeating American pair Austin Krajicek and Tennys Sandgren in the men’s doubles playoff for third.

However, with selection requirements needing at least one player to be ranked inside the top 20, neither Venus nor Daniell met that mark at the cut-off point of this year’s French Open.

And to rub salt into the wounds, Venus has since risen back inside the top 20, courtesy of winning Queen’s and Eastbourne as precursors to this year’s Wimbledon tournament.

New Zealand will be represented in the women’s doubles by Erin Routliffe and Lulu Sun - the latter fresh from her upset victory in the first round of Wimbledon.