Lulu Sun of New Zealand plays a backhand to Qinwen Zheng of China in the first round at Wimbledon. Photo / Getty Images

Lulu Sun has caused an upset on court three at Wimbledon by defeating eighth seed Qinwen Zheng in the opening round.

Sun is the first New Zealander to win a singles match at the grand slam since Marina Erakovic in 2016 after completing a 4-6, 6-2, 6-4 comeback victory.

The 23-year-old got the pivotal break in the 10th game in the final set with Zheng losing the match on a double fault, her eighth of the match.

She will face either Belgian Alison Van Uytvanck or Ukraine qualifier Yuliia Starodubtseva in the second round.

Today’s win was her first in the main draw at a grand slam after making her debut earlier in the year, playing under the Switzerland flag at the Australian Open, losing in the first round.