Lulu Sun celebrates after defeating Thailand’s Mananchaya Sawangkaew to seal New Zealand's qualification for the play-off round of the Billie Jean King Cup. Photo: Maharashtra State Tennis Association

Lulu Sun believes her experience at the Billie Jean King Cup over the past week will be a timely boost, as she heads back to the week-to-week challenge of the WTA tour.

Sun was the lynchpin of the New Zealand team that took out the Asia/Oceania group 1 qualifying event in India, finishing top after a round robin format against five other nations. That sealed their ticket to the World Group playoffs, to be held in November.

It was a historic effort – the first time New Zealand has progressed beyond the regional stages since 1993 – and Sun was at the heart of it, unbeaten in singles and doubles in the event. While the level of her rivals varied across the week, the match play – in tough conditions, with temperatures about 35C at times – was invaluable.

“I’m slowly starting to get back [to my level],” said Sun. “It definitely helps with a lot of matches this past week. It’s nice to get in those competitive matches, as well as with high ranked players as well. Obviously not top 20, but each player has their own strengths and weaknesses and you can have to manage with the different styles of play, during the week. [My level] is slowly starting to get better and better and really just trying to even improve even more.”

After her brilliant 2024 – which saw her named WTA newcomer of the year, as she rose more than 150 ranking places – Sun had a difficult start to this year. She was fourth seed at the ASB Classic but was knocked out in the first round by Canadian veteran Rebecca Marino, before another swift exit at Hobart to Sofia Kenin. Her Australian Open experience was similarly brief – an opening round defeat to Danka Kovinic. All up, Sun only won one of her first nine matches across eight tournaments.