“Having the goal of the Olympic Games which we were both so invested in has kept me going the past six months and I have poured my heart and soul into training and competing my lovely horses this year to make our goal a reality. I know he would be so proud.”

The achievement is the culmination of years of “single-minded determination”, training and moving to the other side of the world to be in the best possible position to challenge for medals in Paris, Johnstone said in a release.

He will compete aboard the 14-year-old British sport horse Menlo Park who he says feels like he is peaking at the perfect time for Paris.

Paris will be Jonelle Price’s fourth Games – she was a member of the bronze medal-winning team at London (2012), competed at Rio (2016) where the team placed fourth, and Tokyo (2020) for a fifth team placing where she was the best-placed Kiwi in 11th spot. She was also reserve at Athens (2004).

Both Tim and Jonelle Price have competed at multiple Olympic Games for New Zealand. Photo / Photosport

Jonelle who hails from Motueka but lives in the UK with Tim and their two children, will compete aboard her 12-year-old Dutch-bred mare Hiarado, with Grappa Nera named as her reserve horse.

“I am very delighted to be selected for my fourth Games,” says Jonelle. “The Olympic Games is the pinnacle of any sport and resonates so globally which makes it extra special. I am delighted for myself, the team, friends and family who have all been instrumental in our careers.”

World no.9, Tim made his Olympic debut at Rio 2016 and also rode at Tokyo 2020. He has been named aboard the 15-year-old German-bred Hanoverian gelding Falco with the 12-year-old Selle Francais gelding Coup de Coeur Dudevin his reserve horse.

Galloway has a world ranking of 26, the highest ever for a Kiwi in dressage.

“I cannot explain what this means to me,” she said. “This has been my dream since I was 11 years old and now, 20 years later to be actually realising it is unbelievable. I feel so honoured and grateful to everybody who has supported me on this whole journey for all those years.”

She will ride Windermere J’Obei W in Paris.

“I can’t wait to give it everything we have and do New Zealand proud,” said Melissa who has been based in the Netherlands as she campaigned for the Games. “Joey [her horse] is feeling in his best shape ever and feels as though he is going to peak at the right time. It is all so surreal. To have made it through all the challenges definitely makes all the blood, sweat and tears worth it.”







