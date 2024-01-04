A man is in Middlemore Hospital after entering a Manurewa supermarket with serious injuries, the Coast Guard plane that collided with a Japan Airlines plane at a Tokyo airport was not cleared for take-off and six fire crews attended a Takanini Hall fire last night. Video / Newstalk ZB / NZ Herald / Getty

Police have identified the man whose body was found in Lake Wānaka on New Year’s Eve.

He was Codey Jervis, 32, of London, UK. He was originally from New Zealand.

Police found Jervis’ body in Lake Wānaka, near Waterfall Creek, early on December 31.

A spokesman for police said: “We extend our condolences to his friends and family at this tragic time,” and asked for information from the public to help in the investigation of his death.

Police wanted to speak to anyone who may have been near Wānaka Mount Aspiring Rd, Ruby Island Rd or around the lake track between Waterfall Creek and Edgewater Hotel.





Police particularly wanted to hear from anyone who may have spoken to or seen Jervis between 9.30pm Saturday and 7.30am Sunday.

Police described Jervis as an “athletic Caucasian male, wearing a light blue top underneath a dark-coloured jacket, dark-coloured pants and white sneakers”.

They also wanted to speak to anyone who may have found or taken any clothing or personal items from the beachfront around Waterfall Creek.

People can send information to police by calling 105 and referencing file number 231231/9558.











