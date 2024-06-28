Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Football / Football Ferns
Updated

Football Ferns coach Jitka Klimkova stands down from Paris Olympics campaign

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Jitka Klimková. Photo / Photosport

Jitka Klimková. Photo / Photosport

The Football Ferns will go into the Paris Olympics without Jitka Klimková, who has opted to stand down from her role as head coach for the games.

The decision, made in consultation with New Zealand Football, comes after the conclusion of an independent workplace employment investigation that cleared Klimková to lead the team at Paris 2024.

However, New Zealand Football said in a statement that due to concerns in relation to the team environment, Klimková's wellbeing, and a restorative process having not been completed, it would not be the right time for her to return.

The move comes after Klimková opted to take a leave of absence ahead of New Zealand’s international friendlies against Japan in Spain earlier this month due to an investigation into what the national body labelled as an “employment-related matter”.

That investigation was concluded and on June 8 New Zealand Football announced the 49-year-old would be returning to her role at the helm.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“With the investigation, commissioned by New Zealand Football and carried out by an independent workplace investigator, now concluded, Klimková will return with immediate effect,” New Zealand Football said at the time.

“As is standard in workplace investigations and employment matters, findings of the investigation are strictly confidential to the related parties.”

As was the case for the friendlies against Japan, assistant coach Michael Mayne will act as head coach for the Games, with additional support staff to be brought in to ensure the team are equipped to perform on the global stage.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Since taking charge of the Football Ferns in 2021, Klimková has overseen 39 matches with the New Zealand women’s side.

Of those 39 games, the Football Ferns have won 11, with seven draws to go with 21 defeats.

Klimková oversaw New Zealand’s group stage exit from the 2023 Women’s World Cup on home soil, where the Football Ferns stunned with an opening victory over Norway, before a shock defeat to Philippines and draw against Switzerland saw the hosts finish third in Pool A.


Latest from Football Ferns

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Football Ferns