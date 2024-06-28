Jitka Klimková. Photo / Photosport

The Football Ferns will go into the Paris Olympics without Jitka Klimková, who has opted to stand down from her role as head coach for the games.

The decision, made in consultation with New Zealand Football, comes after the conclusion of an independent workplace employment investigation that cleared Klimková to lead the team at Paris 2024.

However, New Zealand Football said in a statement that due to concerns in relation to the team environment, Klimková's wellbeing, and a restorative process having not been completed, it would not be the right time for her to return.

The move comes after Klimková opted to take a leave of absence ahead of New Zealand’s international friendlies against Japan in Spain earlier this month due to an investigation into what the national body labelled as an “employment-related matter”.

That investigation was concluded and on June 8 New Zealand Football announced the 49-year-old would be returning to her role at the helm.