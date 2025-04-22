Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Olympics

Finn Butcher: Olympic hero on his life-changing gold medal, new fame and inspiring the nation – On The Up

Michael Burgess
By
Senior Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

During his time at Dunstan High School in Otago, Finn Butcher saw the motto 'seek wisdom as gold' every day. Twelve years later it rings truer than ever. Video / NZ Herald

What’s it like to win an Olympic gold medal? And how does it change your life? In the first of a three part series, Michael Burgess talks to first-time Olympian Finn Butcher on success, fame, inspiring the nation and living out of a suitcase.

Finn

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Olympics

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Olympics