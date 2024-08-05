Finn Butcher celebrates with his gold medal in the men's canoe slalom cross at the Paris Olympics. Photo / Getty

Finn Butcher has produced the paddle of his life to claim the first ever Olympic gold medal in the men’s canoe slalom cross.

Up against British world number one Joseph Clarke in the final, Butcher made the perfect start to the race, battling hard to find the front of the field of four at the first marker.

That initial fight proved to be Butcher’s hardest of the race, as from that point on he executed his compulsory eskimo roll and every gate manoeuvre flawlessly to finish well ahead of his rivals at the finish line.

Earlier, Butcher also won his quarter-final with ease, though he was blitzed by Clarke in their semi-final; which illustrated just how big of a performance it was from the Kiwi in the final.