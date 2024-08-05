Advertisement
Olympics 2024: Finn Butcher stuns world champion to win gold in canoe slalom cross

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Finn Butcher celebrates with his gold medal in the men's canoe slalom cross at the Paris Olympics. Photo / Getty

Finn Butcher has produced the paddle of his life to claim the first ever Olympic gold medal in the men’s canoe slalom cross.

Up against British world number one Joseph Clarke in the final, Butcher made the perfect start to the race, battling hard to find the front of the field of four at the first marker.

That initial fight proved to be Butcher’s hardest of the race, as from that point on he executed his compulsory eskimo roll and every gate manoeuvre flawlessly to finish well ahead of his rivals at the finish line.

Earlier, Butcher also won his quarter-final with ease, though he was blitzed by Clarke in their semi-final; which illustrated just how big of a performance it was from the Kiwi in the final.

Fellow paddler Luuka Jones, competing in her fifth Olympics, wasn’t as fortunate in her playoff run as she was eliminated in her semi-final after crossing the line second before being ruled to have missed a gate and was relegated out of the final.

Jones eventually went on to win the small final of the women’s event, handing her fifth place overall.

Jones acknowledged this will almost certainly be her last Olympics just moments before Butcher announced his status as New Zealand’s top slalom paddler.

Jones was speaking to Kiwi media before the men’s gold medal race interrupted the chat and the tears that were threatening to arrive before the race came as her compatriot crossed the line first.

Individual disappointment immediately replaced by pride in her teammate.

