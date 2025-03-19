Advertisement
Kiwi runner Sam Ruthe becomes youngest ever to break four-minute mile

NZ Herald
Sam Ruthe. Photo / Photosport

New Zealand’s middle-distance prodigy Sam Ruthe has become the youngest person in history to break the four-minute mile barrier.

The 15-year-old from Tauranga became the 49th New Zealander to break the four-minute mile doing so at a wet Go Media Stadium tonight.

Olympian Sam Tanner helped lead Ruthe in the second half of the race, setting the pace for the teenager towards the finish line.

Ruthe eventually finished second behind Tanner in three minutes 58.35 seconds.

Ben Wall also broke the mark for the first time in three minutes 59 seconds, as all three went under four minutes. Tanner won in a time of three minutes 58.29 seconds.

Ruthe has been making headlines all summer. He first shattered the 15-year-old world best for 3000m in November, then lowered it twice more—most recently running seven minutes 56.18 seconds in Hastings.

That victory also made him the youngest-ever senior national champion in any event.

Then, at the New Zealand Track and Field Championships, he did the unthinkable—tying for gold in the senior 1500m with Tanner.

Their three minutes 44.31 seconds dead heat was unprecedented in national history.

Ruthe’s trajectory places him among the sport’s most elite teenage milers.

Two-time Olympic Champion and current three-time world record holder Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway, ran three minutes 58.07 at 16. Australia’s Cam Myers set the former record for a 16-year-old at three minutes 55.44 seconds.

