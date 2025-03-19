Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Sam Ruthe. Photo / Photosport

New Zealand’s middle-distance prodigy Sam Ruthe has become the youngest person in history to break the four-minute mile barrier.

The 15-year-old from Tauranga became the 49th New Zealander to break the four-minute mile doing so at a wet Go Media Stadium tonight.

Olympian Sam Tanner helped lead Ruthe in the second half of the race, setting the pace for the teenager towards the finish line.

Ruthe eventually finished second behind Tanner in three minutes 58.35 seconds.

Ben Wall also broke the mark for the first time in three minutes 59 seconds, as all three went under four minutes. Tanner won in a time of three minutes 58.29 seconds.