Sam Tanner, 15-year-old Sam Ruthe tie in dramatic 1500m final

RNZ
2 mins to read

A rare dead heat in the 1500 metres at the national athletics championships in Dunedin between Sam Tanner, 24, and Sam Ruthe, 15. Video / AthleticsNZ
  • Sam Tanner and Sam Ruthe tied in the 1500m at the national championships in Dunedin.
  • Madeleine Waddell won the 400m with the sixth fastest time by a New Zealand woman.
  • Hamish Kerr and Eliza McCartney claimed titles in high jump and pole vault, respectively.

By RNZ

A rare dead heat in the 1500m at the national athletics championships in Dunedin has seen a tie in the track’s blue-riband event.

Olympian Sam Tanner and 15-year-old Sam Ruthe will share the title after this afternoon’s heart-stopping race at the Caledonian Ground in Dunedin, which ended in a photo finish.

It will be Tanner’s fifth national 1500m crown and Ruthe’s first at senior level.

New Zealand has a proud history in middle-distance athletics through legends Jack Lovelock, Sir Peter Snell, Sir John Walker and Nick Willis.

The youngster, Ruthe, looks to be an extraordinary talent with the potential to wear the Silver Fern in an event New Zealand has excelled in over time.

Tanner was leading in the final straight until a kick from the youngster pushed him up to his rival at the line.

Ruthe, left, and Tanner celebrate after the race. Photo / Athletics New Zealand
Initially, Ruthe looked to have the winning dip at the line.

After several minutes of deliberation, officials confirmed a time of 3m 44.31s for both athletes.

The championships unleashed another teenage star with a powerful sporting pedigree.

Waikato’s Madeleine Waddell, the daughter of Olympic champion Rob Waddell and former Olympic rower and national junior hurdler Sonia Waddell, has won her first senior title.

Maddie Waddell won the 400m in a time of 52.62s, the sixth-fastest time by a New Zealand woman. She also took the title in the Under-18 200m race.

Olympic gold medallist Hamish Kerr cleared 2.20m to take the men’s high jump title, with Eliza McCartney winning the women’s pole vault title by clearing 4.65m. Olivia McTaggart, who claimed silver, also cleared the same mark.

Olympic silver medallist Maddison-Lee Wesche showed her class in the women’s shot put, dominating the competition with a winning throw of 18.49m.

