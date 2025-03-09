Maddie Waddell won the 400m in a time of 52.62s, the sixth-fastest time by a New Zealand woman. She also took the title in the Under-18 200m race.
Olympic gold medallist Hamish Kerr cleared 2.20m to take the men’s high jump title, with Eliza McCartney winning the women’s pole vault title by clearing 4.65m. Olivia McTaggart, who claimed silver, also cleared the same mark.
Olympic silver medallist Maddison-Lee Wesche showed her class in the women’s shot put, dominating the competition with a winning throw of 18.49m.