The New Zealand Olympic Committee are thrilled to have recovered the country’s first Olympic gold medal, won by swimmer Malcolm Champion at the 1912 Stockholm Games.

The medal has been gifted to the NZOC by an Australian donor whose family received it from Champion’s family in the 1940s. Their wishes were for the medal to be returned to Aotearoa for all the country to enjoy its significance.

NZOC chief executive Nicki Nicol said the medal is a special part of sporting history and will be a taonga for the New Zealand team heading to Paris this month and those attending future Games.

“We’re extremely pleased to have recovered such a significant and special treasure from New Zealand’s sporting past,” said Nicol. “We’re extremely thankful to both the donor, and members of Malcolm Champion’s wider whānau.”

The medal will travel to Paris and be displayed in the Olympic Village alongside the Kiwi team kākahu (cloaks) and mauri stone. The NZOC then intends to put the medal on display for the New Zealand public and has made inquiries with the new Sports Hall of Fame.